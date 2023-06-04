Aldon Melton of Bryan saw his wish come true when he laid eyes on his new Avengers-themed backyard fort designed by him.

“I really like the Avengers for saving people’s lives and getting the bad guys,” he said.

Aldon’s fort was provided by Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana, a nonprofit organization that grants wishes to kids with chronic illnesses. Make-A-Wish, along with sponsors Miller LaPoint Construction and Powers Brown Architecture officially revealed his new fort during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

Aldon, 7, was diagnosed with acute lymphatic leukemia, or ALL, in September 2021. ALL is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow and mostly occurs in children, according to the American Cancer Society.

Treatment often requires Aldon to stay close to home, so he wanted a space to play and enjoy the sunshine. As a result, he put all his creative efforts into designing an Avengers-themed backyard fort decorated with a slide, rope swing, a wall of posters of his favorite superheroes, a refrigerator for his snacks and most importantly, a wall to store his collection of Nerf toys.

“We’ve been home with all his treatment not being able to be around people, [it’s] just kind of isolating,” said Aldon’s mother, Amanda. “It just has brought us a place for the boys to just be able to come out and hang out. [It’s] their own little escape back here in the yard.”

After Aldon decided on a fort for his wish, Amanda said her son was heavily involved in the designing process. He plans to enjoy his new fort by competing in lots of Nerf gun battles with his brother.

“They asked him to draw some pictures of what he wanted,” Amanda said. “He loves to draw anyway, so he sat down and drew a couple pictures for them so they could get some ideas of what he had in mind. They took those and made blueprints of what they thought and so then they went over those with him, and got his OK on it again.”

Miller LaPoint and Powers Brown are part of Make-A-Wish’s Builders of Hope committee which formed in 2022 to complete children’s wishes regarding backyard playsets, room makeovers and other requested improvements to wish kids’ homes. The committee comprises leading firms and individuals in the construction and design industry who partner with Make-A-Wish to assist in wish projects.

Jay Miller is the co-owner of construction company Miller Lapoint with his business partner Mike Lapoint. Miller’s uncle, Tommy Austin, is the co-founder of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and participated in the first Make-A-Wish project in 1980. Because of his family’s connection with the foundation and his past experience working with charities, Miller said he jumped at the opportunity to join the Builders of Hope Committee.

“It’s rewarding,” he said. “It’s a lot of extra work … we have our regular jobs, we run a big construction company so we have to figure out how to carve out that time. But to tithe and bless this child and be rewarded, when people talk about filling up their cups, ours will overflow.”

Getting to work closely with Aldon has made this Miller’s favorite project he has ever worked on, he said.

“Aldon was with us every day and he was part of the building process,” Miller said. “We were able to teach him about math, and construction science, while he watched us build this for him. He was engaged and it was neat.”

Lauren Amber Prestenbach is one of the owners and partners of Powers Brown Architecture and began working with the Make-A-Wish Foundation a year ago. She said her work with the foundation has helped her use her career to help others.

“He [Aldon] had a vision and we just helped bring his vision to life,” Prestenbach said. “He sketched all of this up and told us what he wanted, the swing and then the slide. He even wanted the red Avengers and then the Nerf gun wall and so we had to figure out how to get it built with a budget obviously in mind too, and something that would last.”

As her first time working with Make-A-Wish, Prestenbach said this project has added an element of happiness to her normal work.

“It’s not only brought joy to myself but also our team being able to help Aldon and his family and fulfill something that he was so passionate about,” Prestenbach said. “It was so exciting to see his little drawing that he did, he added a little sketch. Hopefully, he’s going to be so excited.”

Individuals who want to refer a child with a chronic illness or are interested in getting involved with Make-A-Wish can visit wish.org.