5G technology is coming to Texas A&M's RELLIS Campus

Hoover added that network will allow people to “tune the 5G environment to whatever the use case is.” For example, he said that when people are researching virtual reality, they could adjust the speed at which frames are displayed to avoid giving the virtual reality user motion sickness.

Some of the technologies and subjects that can be tested and studied using 5G include roadside safety, smart cities, autonomous vehicles and robotics.

“And so [5G] gives you a much larger tool bag of things that you can do with a network,” Hoover said. “It’s not just about bandwidth. In some cases it is about bandwidth — we just need to move a bunch more data from point A to point B, and so we get that benefit — but there’s also a lot more things that we’re doing with the 5G to be able to test some of these newer technologies.”

The partnership with AT&T, which Hoover said has been in the works for two years, will allow researchers using the testbeds to connect to the 5G network on devices as well as access to the entire network itself. This will open doors for people to study the back-end of the technology. Hoover said that researchers will be able to see everything that AT&T can see as a provider and will have access to all of the same equipment as the company.