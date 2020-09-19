57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Saturday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brazos County health officials reported 57 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,053.

Of those cases, 852 are considered active, 44 fewer than were reported Friday. There were 991 active cases reported Sept. 12.

According to health officials, 5,142 have recovered, which is 101 more than reported Friday.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 60% of the new cases reported Saturday were people between the ages of 18 and 24.

The health district said Saturday 60,470 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 341 more than Friday’s total.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 10.01% on Saturday.

There were 20 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials have reported 625 total probable cases. Of those, 192 were considered active, and 433 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.