53 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Monday; active cases reach record high again

Brazos County health officials reported 53 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The county has recorded 11,264 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, county health officials said, 1,362 remained active Monday, an increase of 28 from Sunday’s total. As was the case on Sunday, the active cases total is an all-time high in Brazos County.

Brazos County health officials said 9,772 people had recovered from the illness as of Monday, 25 more than the day before.

Officials said 47% of the new cases reported Monday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

There were 43 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday. To date, health officials have reported 2,096 total probable cases. Of those, 251 were considered active, and 1,845 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

To date, 130 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.