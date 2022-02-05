50 Men Who Can Cook returns with about 2,000 in attendance

Following a break due to COVID-19, thousands of people roamed the Brazos County Expo Complex on Friday night, sampling barbecue, soups, chili, sides, entrées and desserts during the annual 50 Men Who Can Cook event.
After celebrating its 13th year in 2020, last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Friday night, the event, the celebrity cooks and the community returned to support the College Station ISD Education Foundation.
“This is just such a fun event,” Teresa Benden, executive director of the CSISD Education Foundation, said. “And I think the guys really missed it, too. We’re just excited to be here; glad the weather held out. Glad that people are staying healthy. We’re just so glad to be back.“
The temperatures remained in the 30s all day, thanks to an Arctic front, but the ice that had coated some area roadways had dissipated by the time the event began. Four booths dropped out of the event at the last minute due to COVID-19, Benden said, bringing the total to 57 instead of 61.
Benden said Friday’s ticket sales were the highest ever, with the event bringing in over $150,000. Ashley Harkins, who oversees marketing and social media for the foundation, confirmed there were 1,730 guests and an additional 270 volunteers and cooks this year. The event typically draws between 1,300 and 1,500.
“It’s so heartwarming,” Benden said of the support. “It’s so great to just be excited that people want to come and support us and support education. It’s just for a great cause. Let’s face it, our teachers have had such a hard couple of years, and just to see our community rally around them and want to give back and want to do something for our students and teachers is just great.”
College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale, who was serving s’mores alongside the district’s communications director, Chuck Glenewinkel, said the support is not normal in other communities.
“We’re grateful for the Education Foundation because all they do is ask the next level what we can do for our kids, and I think the turnout tonight shows the community support in the school district,” he said. “I think the success of school districts is directly reflective of the support of the community. … We live in a special community that values education, and we’re grateful for that and we’re motivated to provide that return.”
The fundraiser, sponsored by St. Joseph Health, is one of the largest put on by the foundation with the thousands of dollars raised through ticket sales and a silent auction going toward the foundation’s many programs to support teachers and students in the district.
Veteran cook Dr. Jesse Parr said he remembers when they were instructed to prepare 200 servings; Friday they prepared 800 servings.
“My kids grew up in the College Station school district; now my grandkids are there. It’s just a good thing to do,” he said of the fundraiser. “We can help support the community, and see a lot of our patients grown up.”
Parr said there are people that he only gets to see once a year at the event.
Parr began participating with his son, who teaches at Greens Prairie Elementary School, and now serves up New Mexico-style Route 66 Chili alongside his Texas Children’s Pediatrics partner Dr. Scott Schams.
“It’s fun to be around everybody, and it’s a good cause for the kids,” Parr said. “We need to do more stuff that mixes everybody up. Let us all realize that we can actually all be friends; think about the things that we share and enjoy together, not what makes us different.”
Stephanie Simpson, who has been attending with her husband and the College Station Police Department since the event first began, said this stands out with the other fundraisers held in the community.
Melody Harper and Diane Ponle, who first attended in 2020, both noted the fun atmosphere, saying they were already planning their third year next year.
“It’s a good cause, which is number one, and it’s a lot of fun,” Ponle said. “It’s great food, and it’s just a great party, and it’s for a good cause, bottom line.”
Ann Ganter, former director of the foundation and originator of the event, said 50 Men Who Can Cook started out with, just that, 50 men who could cook. After seeing how “hugely successful” that first event was, she said, they knew it was something that could grow.
Keith Slaughter, network coordinator in the College Station school district’s technology department, has participated every year, and said the best part about the event is how the money directly impacts the students, teachers and schools in the district.
“Seeing the grants go out to the teachers, and then seeing what it does in the classrooms, that is what makes this worthwhile ... seeing the difference that that can make and the creativeness that the teachers come up with,” he said.
In the technology department, he said, he sees a lot of the teachers’ requests and gets to see the ways the teachers want to help their students.
Slaughter said he does not repeat recipes and chooses a new one each year. This year, he and his wife, Greens Prairie Elementary School Principal Donna Bairrington-Slaughter, were serving Snickerdoodle bars, and he admitted he already started thinking about next year’s dish on the car ride to the Expo.
Not all the booths are operated by veteran cooks. Josh Norton and Dave Reed, both products of College Station schools, set up their booth for the first time this year, preparing Reed’s dad’s jambalaya. The recipe the Century Home Care Partners pair produced earned them the Top Rookie award and second runner-up for best entrée.
“It’s just great to be able to have an opportunity to give back,” Norton said.