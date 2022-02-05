50 Men Who Can Cook returns with about 2,000 in attendance

“It’s a good cause, which is number one, and it’s a lot of fun,” Ponle said. “It’s great food, and it’s just a great party, and it’s for a good cause, bottom line.”

Ann Ganter, former director of the foundation and originator of the event, said 50 Men Who Can Cook started out with, just that, 50 men who could cook. After seeing how “hugely successful” that first event was, she said, they knew it was something that could grow.

Keith Slaughter, network coordinator in the College Station school district’s technology department, has participated every year, and said the best part about the event is how the money directly impacts the students, teachers and schools in the district.

“Seeing the grants go out to the teachers, and then seeing what it does in the classrooms, that is what makes this worthwhile ... seeing the difference that that can make and the creativeness that the teachers come up with,” he said.

In the technology department, he said, he sees a lot of the teachers’ requests and gets to see the ways the teachers want to help their students.