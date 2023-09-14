The space of the old Albertsons grocery store on University Drive will soon have a new tenant after over a decade of lying vacant.

Crunch Fitness announced Thursday the fitness gym is bringing a $5 million, 50,000-square-foot fitness center to the former grocery store space in the 600 block of University Drive East.

Albertsons on University Drive closed in October 2011 after it was purchased by H-E-B. H-E-B officials said then they planned to lease out the space for retail purposes and not turn it into another grocery store.