Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST TEXAS **HEAVY RAINS LIKELY OVER PORTIONS OF TEXAS BY THIS WEEKEND** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR BRAZORIA ISLANDS, CHAMBERS, COASTAL BRAZORIA, COASTAL GALVESTON, COASTAL HARRIS, COASTAL JACKSON, COASTAL MATAGORDA, GALVESTON ISLAND AND BOLIVAR PENINSULA, INLAND BRAZORIA, INLAND GALVESTON, INLAND JACKSON, INLAND MATAGORDA, MATAGORDA ISLANDS, SOUTHERN LIBERTY, AND WHARTON * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 370 MILES SOUTHEAST OF GALVESTON TX OR ABOUT 410 MILES EAST-SOUTHEAST OF MATAGORDA TX - 26.0N 90.0W - STORM INTENSITY 30 MPH - MOVEMENT WEST-NORTHWEST OR 290 DEGREES AT 9 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ TROPICAL DEPRESSION 8 CONTINUES TO MOVE WEST-NORTHWESTWARD IN THE GULF OF MEXICO. THIS MOVEMENT TOWARDS THE NORTHWEST GULF AND THE TEXAS COAST IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE. AS IT DOES SO, SLOW STRENGTHENING IS EXPECTED, AND THE DEPRESSION SHOULD BECOME A TROPICAL STORM IN A DAY OR SO, AND REMAIN AT TROPICAL STORM STRENGTH UNTIL IT MAKES LANDFALL ON THE TEXAS COAST ON SATURDAY. LOCALLY, WE CAN EXPECT SEAS AND TIDES TO INCREASE, PARTICULARLY ON FRIDAY AS THE STORM DRAWS CLOSER. THERE MAY BE SOME MINOR COASTAL FLOODING IN PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE LOCATIONS ALONG THE COAST - FOR EXAMPLE, HIGHWAY 87 ON THE BOLIVAR PENINSULA. RAIN CHANCES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE ON FRIDAY, AND STAY HIGH THROUGH AT LEAST THE WEEKEND. NEAR THE COAST, 3 TO 5 INCHES OF RAIN ARE FORECAST, WITH ISOLATED SPOTS TO 8 INCHES. RAIN TOTALS ARE LIKELY TO BE LOWER WELL INLAND. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS THE TEXAS GULF COAST. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MODERATE RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT SEVERAL EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS INLAND SOUTHEAST TEXAS. * WIND: PREPARE FOR HAZARDOUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE IMMEDIATE TEXAS GULF COAST. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, SHEDS, AND UNANCHORED MOBILE HOMES. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BLOWN ABOUT. - MANY LARGE TREE LIMBS BROKEN OFF. A FEW TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SOME FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - A FEW ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM DEBRIS, PARTICULARLY WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ON BRIDGES AND OTHER ELEVATED ROADWAYS. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST TEXAS, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * SURGE: PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS VULNERABLE LOCATIONS ON THE TEXAS GULF COAST. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - LOCALIZED INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING MAINLY ALONG IMMEDIATE SHORELINES AND IN LOW-LYING SPOTS, OR IN AREAS FARTHER INLAND NEAR WHERE HIGHER SURGE WATERS MOVE ASHORE. - SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ROADS AND PARKING LOTS BECOME OVERSPREAD WITH SURGE WATER. DRIVING CONDITIONS DANGEROUS IN PLACES WHERE SURGE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. - MODERATE BEACH EROSION. HEAVY SURF ALSO BREACHING DUNES, MAINLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE LOCATIONS. STRONG RIP CURRENTS. - MINOR TO LOCALLY MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. A FEW SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST TEXAS, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: LISTEN TO LOCAL OFFICIAL FOR RECOMMENDED PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO CHECK YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN AND EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT AND TAKE NECESSARY ACTIONS TO PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND SECURE YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS. WHEN MAKING SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS DECISIONS, DO NOT FOCUS ON THE EXACT FORECAST TRACK SINCE HAZARDS SUCH AS FLOODING RAIN, DAMAGING WIND GUSTS, STORM SURGE, AND TORNADOES EXTEND WELL AWAY FROM THE CENTER OF THE STORM. CHECK ON THOSE WHO MAY NOT BE FULLY AWARE OF THE SITUATION OR WHO ARE UNABLE TO MAKE PERSONAL PREPARATIONS. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. LISTEN FOR POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HOUSTON/GALVESTON TX AROUND 10 AM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.