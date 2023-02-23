Five men were arrested Wednesday after police searched a home in the 1400 block of Paris Street in Bryan and found multiple firearms, stolen property and narcotics, police said.

The search warrant was executed at around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday and was a result of a long-term investigation, police said.

The five men arrested were: Martrevious Lamar Gafford, a 21-year-old from College Station; Riheim Phillips, a 30-year-old from Bryan; Malcolm Richmond, a 30-year-old from Bryan; Deiontre Washington, a 29-year-old from Bryan; and a 20-year-old who is facing a misdemeanor charge. Gafford, Phillips, Richmond and Washington all face multiple felony charges, including manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

Police said during the execution of the search warrant, the Bryan Tactical Response Team responded to the residence. Upon the team’s arrival, police said Gafford, Richmond, Washington and the fifth man all fled the residence from a side door. All four were caught after brief foot chases, police said.

During a search of the house, police said they found three working digital scales, three firearms, crack cocaine, marijuana and a fusion milk chocolate bar containing psilocybin mushrooms. Police said they also searched five cars parked in the driveway and found more firearms, crack cocaine and marijuana.

Police said they then arrested Gafford, Phillips, Richmond and Washington and the fifth man.