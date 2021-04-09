49 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday as the county’s number of active cases was revised following a calculation error the day before.
With Thursday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 21,519.
Of those, 517 cases were active on Thursday, a decrease of 39 from the day before. Officials said 20,760 cases are considered recovered. County health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Twenty-four Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is the same as the day before.
The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Thursday was 5.87%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.
There were 34 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region Thursday, which is one fewer than the previous day, and three intensive care unit beds was available, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Of the 579 staffed hospital beds in the region, 81 were available Thursday, according to state figures.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.45% on Thursday. Health officials said 230,946 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were seven new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 3,945 total probable cases. Of those, 82 were considered active, and 3,863 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 18% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
To date, 242 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Brazos Valley
• The DSHS reported 1,919 cases in Burleson County as of Thursday, which is six more than the previous day. Of those, 58 are active. Forty-one people have died from the illness in the county, according to state figures.
• Grimes County is now reporting 3,219 cases, according to the DSHS website. At least 556 of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 66 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, at least 21 of whom were connected to the TDCJ. There are 55 active cases.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 1,254 cases. Officials said 23 cases are active. Forty-two people have died.
• Madison County is reporting 1,692 cases, an increase of one, with 16 of those remaining active, according to DSHS figures. At least 539 of the cases reported in the county are connected to the TDCJ. Twenty-eight Madison County residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.
• Milam County reports 1,393 cases, an increase of one, with 16 of those active, DSHS reported. Forty-six county residents have died.
• In Robertson County, there are 1,654 cases with 23 that are active. DSHS officials said 39 county residents have died.
• Washington County reports 3,191 cases, four more than the previous day. Of those, 101 were active. Ninety Washington County residents have died.
Statewide
On Thursday, 2,445 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Texas.
There have been more than 2.41 million COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
State officials said 48,013 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, 92 more than Wednesday.
According to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 27 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total there to 26,324. Of those, 227 are active cases and 25,647 have recovered. There are 15 people hospitalized, and 450 have died.