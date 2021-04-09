49 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Brazos County

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.45% on Thursday. Health officials said 230,946 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were seven new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 3,945 total probable cases. Of those, 82 were considered active, and 3,863 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 18% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

To date, 242 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Brazos Valley

• The DSHS reported 1,919 cases in Burleson County as of Thursday, which is six more than the previous day. Of those, 58 are active. Forty-one people have died from the illness in the county, according to state figures.