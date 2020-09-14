46 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Brazos County on Sunday

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County remained below 1,000 for the second day on Sunday.
Brazos County Health District officials reported 46 new cases of the virus among county residents on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 997, an increase of six cases from the day before.
Since the pandemic began, the county has recorded 5,700 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and 58 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for the virus. No new deaths were reported over the weekend.
Health officials said 83% of the 46 new cases confirmed Sunday were among people 18 to 24 years old. Since the start of September, 82% of the new cases reported in Brazos County have been among that age group, according to daily figures reported by the Health District. People under the age of 30 account for 60% of the overall number of cases reported in Brazos County.
Texas A&M University on Sunday reported 170 new positive tests over the past week, bringing the total number of positive tests among students, staff and faculty members on campus since the beginning of August to 1,202.
The university reported 2,065 negative test results for the past week, and 10,348 negative tests since Aug. 2.
On Thursday, the latest date for which figures were posted on a website tracking the university’s new cases, 40 students and one faculty or staff member tested positive. The numbers were the highest reported for the campus community since 67 students and two faculty or staff members tested positive Sept. 3.
The university, which has reported three clusters in the campus community, including a Corps of Cadets dorm, has required the use of face coverings on campus since before the semester started.
Brazos County health officials reported five new probable cases on Sunday. To date, health officials have reported 546 total probable cases. Of those, 146 were considered active on Sunday. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Over the past seven days, county health officials have confirmed 429 new cases, a 24% decrease over the 568 cases reported in the prior seven-day period.
In the first 13 days of September, 981 new cases were reported, compared to 270 new cases in the first 13 days of August and 1,061 new cases in the first 13 days of July.
The county’s positivity rate, which measures the percentage of positive cases to viral tests, was 10.25% on Sunday. Texas A&M’s overall positivity rate was 10.41% on Sunday.
The county’s infection rate — the number of positive cases per 1,000 residents — was 24.65 on Sunday. The statewide average was 22.22 cases per 1,000 residents.
Health officials said Sunday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 69%, and intensive care units were at 51% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 154 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley trauma region as of Sunday afternoon. In the area — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Robertson and Burleson counties — there were four intensive care unit beds available. Officials said the region had 57 ventilators available, with 16 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized, which is one less than the number reported Saturday.
Statewide, there were 1,840 new cases reported Sunday, according to state officials.
