4-H, FFA bring Caldwell High senior Cameron Suehs out of his shell

“A lot of times kids think that FFA and 4-H is just about showing animals,” she said. “He knows all the aspects of both of those organizations and what it does, not just from the standpoint of being fun, but bringing out the best in the individuals and getting them out of their shell, because he was one of those individuals as a freshman, kind of quiet. Because of his involvement and his passion for being in both organizations, it’s basically helped him come out of his shell, so I know he’s always trying to do that for the others.”

Suehs said the agriculture industry is what makes the world go round and is crucial even in industries that do not seem to have a connection to agriculture.

“Everything that everyone does in the world goes back to agriculture, even an office building,” he said. “The way they got the materials to build that building is ag related, so if you keep the ag community running strong, everything will run more smoothly.”

Suehs said the best part about FFA, 4-H and rodeo is meeting all the friends he has.

“I will go anywhere, to any FFA, 4-H or rodeo, and I will know someone, and most likely they’ll know me by name, and I’ll know them by name,” he said. “And if I don’t, then I get to know them, then that’s another friend.”