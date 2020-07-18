The Brazos County Health District said Saturday a 90-year-old woman who had been hospitalized has died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll from the coronavirus to 39 since the start of the pandemic.
Health officials reported 60 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,373.
There are 972 active cases, 10 fewer than Friday; 2,362 have recovered, an increase of 69.
As of Friday, there were 14.84 cases per 1,000 residents in Brazos County, according to state data. In Harris County, there are 11.29 cases per 1,000 people. Dallas County has 14.69 residents per 1,000.
There were 31 Brazos County residents hospitalized as of Saturday, three more than Friday. Officials said three people have been discharged.
As of Friday, total bed occupancy was 74% in Brazos County, with 75% ICU bed occupancy.
Health officials said there have been 25,334 tests for COVID-19 administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is the same as Friday’s total.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.