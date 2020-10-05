37 new cases reported in Brazos County on Sunday

The total number of positive tests on campus since testing began Aug. 2 is 1,580, according to figures posted online Sunday.

The university’s overall positivity rate – the proportion of positive cases to all tests – was 9.2% Sunday. The county’s positivity rate on Sunday was 8.94%, according to the health department.

Brazos County’s infection rate – the number of positive cases per 1,000 residents – was 28.87. The statewide average was 25.81 cases per 1,000 residents.

Twenty-one people in the Brazos Valley who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services website. Eleven of those were Brazos County residents, health officials reported.

Brazos County’s hospitals were at 65% occupancy on Sunday, and 54% of the county’s intensive care units were full, according to the health department. Those numbers include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.

To date, 60 Brazos County residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The latest death, a man in his 80s, was reported Sept. 24.