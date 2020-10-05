37 new cases reported in Brazos County on Sunday

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County ticked up slightly on Sunday after dropping for more than a week.
The Brazos County Health District reported 37 new confirmed cases of the virus on Sunday. The number of active cases among Brazos County residents increased by nine, to 578, after falling from 678 on Sept. 26.
With the new cases confirmed Sunday, the county’s overall number of positive COVID-19 cases increases to 6,659. Of those, health officials said, 6,021 cases were considered recovered.
Officials said 73% of the new cases confirmed Sunday and 66% of the cases reported over the weekend were among people ages 18 to 24 years old.
Texas A&M University officials reported 59 new positive tests among students, faculty and staff members for the past week.
Last week, the university reported a fourth cluster on campus and the second involving the Corps of Cadets.
Cadets in Squadron 4 were being quarantined for at least 14 days, officials said.
On Sept. 2, cadets in Squadron 17 were quarantined after a group of students tested positive. Both squadrons are housed in the same dormitory on campus.
In August, the campus reported COVID-19 clusters and initiated quarantine procedures for sororities Delta Delta Delta and Kappa Kappa Gamma.
The total number of positive tests on campus since testing began Aug. 2 is 1,580, according to figures posted online Sunday.
The university’s overall positivity rate – the proportion of positive cases to all tests – was 9.2% Sunday. The county’s positivity rate on Sunday was 8.94%, according to the health department.
Brazos County’s infection rate – the number of positive cases per 1,000 residents – was 28.87. The statewide average was 25.81 cases per 1,000 residents.
Twenty-one people in the Brazos Valley who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services website. Eleven of those were Brazos County residents, health officials reported.
Brazos County’s hospitals were at 65% occupancy on Sunday, and 54% of the county’s intensive care units were full, according to the health department. Those numbers include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
To date, 60 Brazos County residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The latest death, a man in his 80s, was reported Sept. 24.
Across the state on Sunday, 2,181 new COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths were reported. The state has recorded more than 765,000 cases and more than 16,000 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to state figures.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.