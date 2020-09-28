32 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Brazos County on Sunday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brazos County added another 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with the overall number of cases growing over the weekend to 6,364.

Of those, local health officials said, 664 cases remained active on Sunday, with 5,640 people recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

In the past week, the number of active cases in the county has dropped 18%, from 810 active cases Sept. 21.

Officials from the Brazos County Health District said 72% of the county’s new cases Sunday were among people 18 to 24 years old. For the month of September, 77% of the county’s new recorded cases were among that age group, according to figures reported by the health department.

In the past seven days, 283 new cases have been reported in Brazos County, compared to 381 cases confirmed in the prior seven-day period.

There were three new probable COVID-19 cases in the county reported Sunday, for a total of 736 probable cases reported overall. Of those, 190 were considered active, and 546 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.