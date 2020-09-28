32 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Brazos County on Sunday

Brazos County added another 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with the overall number of cases growing over the weekend to 6,364.
Of those, local health officials said, 664 cases remained active on Sunday, with 5,640 people recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
In the past week, the number of active cases in the county has dropped 18%, from 810 active cases Sept. 21.
Officials from the Brazos County Health District said 72% of the county’s new cases Sunday were among people 18 to 24 years old. For the month of September, 77% of the county’s new recorded cases were among that age group, according to figures reported by the health department.
In the past seven days, 283 new cases have been reported in Brazos County, compared to 381 cases confirmed in the prior seven-day period.
There were three new probable COVID-19 cases in the county reported Sunday, for a total of 736 probable cases reported overall. Of those, 190 were considered active, and 546 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
For the week ending Saturday, Texas A&M University reported 60 new confirmed cases of the virus among students, faculty members or staff. Since Aug. 2, the university has recorded 1,507 positive tests among the campus community.
The positivity rate — the number of positive cases to viral tests — on campus was 3.5% last week and 9.5% since testing began Aug. 2. Campus officials have performed nearly 16,000 tests since then, according to figures posted on a university website.
Brazos County health care providers have performed 69,354 tests since the pandemic began, according to the health department.
Brazos County had 27.6 cases per 1,000 residents on Sunday, according to state data. The statewide average Sunday was 24.77 cases per 1,000 residents.
To date, 60 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for the illness. The latest death, a man in his 80s who was hospitalized, was reported Thursday.
Brazos County’s hospital bed occupancy was 73% on Sunday, according to local health officials, and intensive care units were 46% occupied. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
Across the Brazos Valley counties of Brazos, Washington, Burleson, Grimes, Madison, Robertson and Leon, 15 patients with lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized on Sunday, and 10 intensive care unit beds remained open, according to figures reported on the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Across the state, 1,292 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 virus-related deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the overall number of deaths statewide to 15,522 since the pandemic began.
Two of the state’s 254 counties have yet to report a case, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services website.
