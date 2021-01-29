300 receive vaccinations at Brazos Center; 5,000 more set for next week

Brazos County’s vaccination hub will open Monday morning as planned and administer 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses or more per day next week, Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart confirmed Thursday.
Three hundred people received vaccine doses at the Brazos Center on Thursday morning as officials and volunteers tested operations to ensure the facility is prepared to inoculate 5,000 individuals next week from within Phase 1B, or people 65 and over and adults with a variety of medical conditions.
On Tuesday, Stewart said Texas health officials had yet to confirm the doses for the hub would arrive in time, but on Thursday, Stewart said 5,000 doses had arrived at a local St. Joseph Health facility and will be administered beginning Monday morning.
“Today was fantastic,” Stewart said midday Thursday after all 300 doses had been administered. Thursday’s doses, organized by county officials, volunteers and St. Joseph Health, went to health workers and volunteers as well as other members of Phase 1B.
Stewart said a variety of local entities assisted with the hub Thursday and will continue to participate going forward, including the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, two constable’s offices, the Heart of Texas chapter of the Red Cross, the United Way, the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, and Texas A&M College of Nursing students and faculty.
“The volunteer organization has just been incredible. Everything came together, and I’m really pleased,” Stewart said. He said the hub will operate all day Mondays through Fridays, though there are a handful of scheduling conflicts on the calendar. Stewart said the vaccine task force is still planning longer-term and is considering multiple vaccine hubs once more doses are available.
Texas Department of State Health Services announced Thursday afternoon that 2,057,000 COVID-19 doses have been administered in Texas, and 370,000 Texans have been fully vaccinated.
The state health department said one in six Texans 65 and older have received their first dose of one of the vaccines, and one in 13 Texans ages 16 and over have gotten at least one vaccine dose. Texas administered its first million doses in one month and its second million doses in two weeks, DSHS said Thursday.
Stewart said more than 30,000 people have signed up through St. Joseph Health’s online portal, and the county will soon switch to a call center and online portal operated by Texas A&M Health Science Center personnel and 2-1-1 Texas, without disrupting the current list of those waiting to receive vaccinations from Phase 1B who have already signed up. He said people on the St. Joseph list will be contacted by email about setting up a vaccination appointment.
AJ Renold, executive director of the Heart of Texas chapter of the American Red Cross, and Tradd Mills, emergency management coordinator for the city of College Station and its fire department, said the average time span from patient arrival at the Brazos Center front door to vaccine administration was 8 minutes and 40 seconds, with patients then entering a 15-minute observation time. Mills said 208 shots were administered in 90 minutes, with the remaining 92 administered after that.
“It has gone amazingly well. We had high expectations, and it exceeded our expectations,” Mills said. “This was a slow roll preparing for a bigger event. As we get the vaccines, we’re putting them into arms. They aren’t waiting on the shelves. Our mission has started, and we’re not going to stop until our mission is complete.”
Renold said about 70 volunteers worked per shift, and that number will rise to approximately 85 per shift next week when 1,000 per day are vaccinated. She said about 900 volunteers had signed up to assist at the Brazos Center thus far.
Renold and Mills noted that Thursday was the start of what will probably be a monthslong operation. Renold said she is aware of community frustration and county residents who are glancing at other Texas municipalities who appear farther along in the vaccination process. She urged people to trust the expertise of those leading the vaccination efforts in the area.
“We’re in it for the long haul,” Renold said. “We’re ensuring that this is done well and that it’s done right.”
Susan Marty, a Heart of Texas Red Cross volunteer, assisted with organizing efforts at the Brazos Center on Thursday morning and also received a dose of the Moderna vaccine.
“It’s been frustrating to sit at home for these months watching COVID happen and not feeling like I could do anything about it, so when the opportunity presented itself to be a part of a solution, of course I jumped at that chance,” Marty said of her decision to volunteer. She is helping manage the volunteer database for the Brazos Center vaccine hub.
Marty said a Texas A&M nursing student, with his faculty supervisor observing, administered the vaccine dose to her.
“It was his first shot, and we actually documented it with a little picture, and I sent to him. He did great — I didn’t even feel it. I sat and did my 15-minute observation and had no effects,” Marty said.
Morgan Kaase, a Texas A&M Student Health Services student worker, received a vaccine dose Thursday morning.
“It was quick and not painful at all. It feels kind of like a flu shot,” said Kaase, an A&M junior who majors in allied health. “This has caused a lot of strain on everyone — not just financially, but mentally and emotionally as well. I think doing our part here — these are the first steps in getting the world back to normal.”