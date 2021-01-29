300 receive vaccinations at Brazos Center; 5,000 more set for next week

“It has gone amazingly well. We had high expectations, and it exceeded our expectations,” Mills said. “This was a slow roll preparing for a bigger event. As we get the vaccines, we’re putting them into arms. They aren’t waiting on the shelves. Our mission has started, and we’re not going to stop until our mission is complete.”

Renold said about 70 volunteers worked per shift, and that number will rise to approximately 85 per shift next week when 1,000 per day are vaccinated. She said about 900 volunteers had signed up to assist at the Brazos Center thus far.

Renold and Mills noted that Thursday was the start of what will probably be a monthslong operation. Renold said she is aware of community frustration and county residents who are glancing at other Texas municipalities who appear farther along in the vaccination process. She urged people to trust the expertise of those leading the vaccination efforts in the area.

“We’re in it for the long haul,” Renold said. “We’re ensuring that this is done well and that it’s done right.”

Susan Marty, a Heart of Texas Red Cross volunteer, assisted with organizing efforts at the Brazos Center on Thursday morning and also received a dose of the Moderna vaccine.