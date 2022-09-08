3 killed in Wednesday crash on U.S. 79 near Hearne

Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 79 near Texas 6 outside of Hearne, according to the Department of Public Safety.

A preliminary crash investigation indicated one vehicle traveling northbound failed to drive in a single lane and hit another vehicle head on. The crash occurred at around 8:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle going northbound has been identified as Lainy Burnett, a 19-year-old from Emory who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the southbound vehicle and an 8-year-old passenger also were killed. The driver has been identified as Brittany Smith, a 28-year-old from Hearne. A 9-year-old girl was taken to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.