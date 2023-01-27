3 from Cameron killed in fiery Milam County crash

A former Cameron Yoe football standout was one of three men killed during a single-vehicle accident in Milam County on Thursday afternoon, according to the Department of Public Safety. The accident occurred onto private property off Texas 36/U.S. 190 and just south of CR 337.

The driver, 19-year-old Phabian Bynaum, and passengers 21-year-old Malik Thomas and 20-year-old Davarius Bynaum were all killed in the crash, DPS officials said. All three were from Cameron.

DPS officials said a car was going southbound on Texas 36/U.S 190 at a high rate of speed and was being pulled over by a Milam County Sheriff’s Deputy for a traffic violation. The car attempted to elude the Sheriff’s Deputy and later attempted to pass another vehicle on the southbound shoulder when the car left the roadway and the driver lost control. The car then crossed into the northbound lane, crashed through a fence and collided with a tree. The car came to a rest after it flipped and caught on fire.

Phabian Bynaum was a 2022 Cameron graduate and was named to The Eagle’s 2021 All-Brazos Valley Football Team. As a senior, he rushed for 1,073 yards and 17 touchdowns. He added 207 receiving yards and three touchdown catches. As a junior, Bynaum ran for 399 yards and seven touchdowns and added 139 receiving yards and two touchdown catches.