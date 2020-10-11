3 College Station residents arrested on drug charges after search of home

Three College Station residents were arrested Friday after a search warrant served on a home led to the discovery of drugs, police said.

According to College Station police, a search warrant was served on a home in the 1000 block of Sun Meadow Court as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. During the search, authorities said they found five grams of THC, 31.4 grams of cocaine, 1.9 pounds of marijuana and 0.2 grams of MDMA in a bedroom belonging to Tristen Kenneth Ray Lunsford, 22. Inside a bedroom belonging to Dekota Carpenter, 19, police said they found 2.86 pounds of marijuana and more than 300 Adderall pills. Danielle Elisse Pounds, 25, had 1.9 pounds of marijuana inside her bedroom, a police report notes. The home was 672 feet from Cypress Grove Intermediate School, which enhances the charges.

Lunsford, Carpenter and Pounds are charged with possession of marijuana under 5 pounds, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail. Carpenter and Lunsford are charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. In addition, Lunsford is charged with a second first-degree felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance charge, as well as a possession of a controlled substance charge, which is a state jail felony.

Pounds was released from the Brazos County Jail on $16,000 bond, while Carpenter remains in jail on a $66,000 bond. Lunsford is being held on $150,000 bond.