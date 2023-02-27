Three people were arrested Saturday morning after being found stealing materials, including copper wire, from an abandoned building in Bryan, police said.

Justin Willis Edmonson, a 33-year-old from Royse City, Cheri Cheairs Kerley, a 41-year-old woman from Combine, and Judson Wayne Wilson, a 37-year-old man from Pottsboro, were all arrested on felony charges of burglary of a building and theft of materials, police said.

Kerley also was charged with second-degree felony fraud and possession of a controlled substance. Her bail was set at $141,000. Edmonson and Kerley also were booked for two misdemeanors. Their bail was each set for $36,000. All three were still in jail as of Monday afternoon.

Police said at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday, an officer pulled into an empty parking lot in the 1900 block of S. Texas Avenue in Bryan to conduct a traffic stop when the officer noticed a woman walking down metal stairs at an unoccupied building with power tools.

The officer saw a woman and two men running out of the building and southbound on Texas Avenue. Police said the officer eventually caught up to the woman, who identified herself as Kerley, and responding officers were able to apprehend one of the men, who identified himself as Edmonson. Police later found Wilson hiding in a dumpster after officers used a drone to locate him. Edmonson, Kerley and Wilson were then taken into custody.

Officers found multiple plastic storage containers stacked and filled with an assortment of household repair items in the unoccupied building. Police said more storage containers were found in another room, along with a silver ladder, a generator and multiple pieces of cut copper wire. Officers observed multiple electrical panels in the ceiling were open and noticed copper wires had been cut by a power tool.

Police found an assortment of tools and three tool containers near the trunk of a car along with a bag of methamphetamine that later weighed 10.3 grams. Police also found a purse in the front passenger seat that contained cards belonging to Kerley, but also identifying information of at least 12 other people, including driver’s licenses, social security cards, birthdays, debit cards and more.