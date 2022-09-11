21 years later: The community remembers the victims, survivors of 9/11, the unity that followed

On Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2001, Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky was on the first floor of the courthouse, serving as the county’s jail administrator. At the same time, former College Station Parks and Recreation director Steve Beachy was in the department’s headquarters in Central Park.

“Of course, we’d just opened the office,” Beachy said following the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board’s annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. “Got out there, opened the office, turned on the coffee pot.” He turned on the TV, which they used mainly to monitor for weather before the ease of internet, and saw the scenes from New York. He started calling other city employees asking if they had seen or knew what was happening.

“It wasn’t very long after that that all the department heads, everything, gathered up at city hall because nobody knew what’s going on,” said Beachy, who is part of the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board. “We started trying to figure out what’s the situation here, what’s happening? As it turned out, it wasn’t anything here, but instantly there was an awareness that something’s different. There’s a threat. The nation’s under attack. And, you know, what’s next?”

On Sept. 11, 2001, hijackers took control of four commercial airplanes, striking the World Trade Center towers in New York City and The Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Civilians on the fourth plane took back control of the plane from the hijackers and crashed United Airlines’ Flight 93 into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, before it could be used in the attacks.

“Today is a day of remembrance for all that would follow that fateful morning,” Dicky said during the ceremony. “We remember 2,996 people who lost their lives as a result of this act of terror. We remember the actions of our brave first responders who ran toward the Twin Towers, each willing to give the ultimate sacrifice that day. We remember the 343 firefighters that paid that ultimate sacrifice. We remember the 60 police officers that paid the ultimate sacrifice. We also remember the uncounted and unsung heroes; everyday heroes that demonstrated bravery, heroism and courage in the face of overwhelming danger. We remember watching together as a nation in sadness and in anger as we witnessed a nightmare unfolding before us.”

In a written statement to The Eagle for the 20th anniversary of the attacks, Dicky wrote that someone came into his office to tell him about the events in New York. As he and several others in the office watched the news reports and wondered what was happening, he wrote they all realized the country was under attack when they saw the second airplane strike the South Tower.

“Each of us has a memory of that moment when we discovered that a plane had struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center,” he said during Sunday’s ceremony at Veterans Park in College Station. “Like a tidal wave, a surge of emotion collectively passed over America as we learned freedom itself was under attack.”

Sunday’s ceremony was held at the War on Terror site, along the Lynn Stuart Pathway at Veterans Park. The site features a relic recovered from Ground Zero and statues representing law enforcement, the fire service and special ops soldiers.

“This section of the fallen World Trade Center that stands here in memory of that horrible day is also a symbol of our resiliency and a tribute to countless heroes,” Dicky said. “It’s a reminder that Americans will remember, Americans will rebuild, and we will continue to serve this country in times of need and in crisis.”

Sept. 11, 2001, saw ordinary people choose duty in the face of death, he said, as they continued to try to rescue people as the buildings were burning and collapsing around them, and those on Flight 93 choose self-sacrifice for the good of strangers.

“That was September 11,” he said. “But on September 12, there was just one story being told. There was only one nationality of people. There was only one direction we were going. There was only one place we all knew we had to be. And that was united.”

People forgot about political parties and rose above any differences, he said, saying Sept. 11 showed the worst in humanity, while the aftermath and Americans’ response showed the best.

“On September 11, they thought that they broke our backs, but they rekindled our spirit. They thought they weakened our hearts, but they grew our capacity to love. On September 11, they thought they destroyed our will, but they only strengthened our resolve,” Dicky said.

The ceremony included a wreath-laying ceremony, the tolling of a bell marking the first responders’ end of duty and concluded with a 21-gun salute, all performed by members of the local Honor Guard.

“Never forget. Never again,” Beachy said.

Mary Jolly, from Bryan, took time after the ceremony to look at the statues at the memorial site, and said the ceremony made her feel patriot and proud to be an American.

Beachy said Veterans Park is a place to remember and educate, saying it is where veterans’ call of duty, honor and country meets the community’s pursuit of happiness on the athletic fields.

He and Dicky said Sept. 11 is not only a day to remember, but a day for people to pledge to serve others.

“The memory of 911 is not just about one day, but a series of days that tested the core of humanity and will forever define the history of this nation,” Dicky said. “Today on the 11th of September, just as we’ve done for the last 21 years, we come together to pause and reflect souls lost and lives forever affected by that fateful morning.”