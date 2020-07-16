A Brenham retirement community has confirmed 13 residents and eight staff members have COVID-19.
Kruse Village executive director Coy Fontenot confirmed the cases in a statement. There are 48 residents of the community.
“Our team is working diligently to mitigate further spread of the virus within our community,” Fontenot wrote. “We are working under the direction of our medical director and providers, are in close communication with the Texas Department of State Health Services and Washington County’s Office of Emergency Management, and are following all Centers for Disease Prevention and Control and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services guidelines to ensure we are taking all appropriate steps at this time.”
Tests have been conducted on all residents and employees.
“Moving forward, Kruse Village will complete additional periodic testing of residents and staff as recommended by state and federal guidelines,” Fontenot stated.
Those who have tested positive are being quarantined, and visitors are restricted under most circumstances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.