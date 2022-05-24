 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 primary runoff election results from Brazos County

Here are the final results from Brazos County’s 2022 primary runoff election.

State Rep. District 12 (R)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Kyle Kacal 1,705 67.66%
Ben Bius 815 32.34%

County Commissioner Precinct 2 (R)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Chuck Konderla 2,130 52.55%
Russ Ford 1,923 47.45%

District Clerk (R)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Gabriel Garcia 5,377 57.86%
Margaret Meece 3,916 42.14%

County Commissioner Precinct 4 (D)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Prentiss Madison Jr. 558 50.04%
Wanda Watson 557 49.96%

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 (D)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Darrell Booker 583 51.82%
Darrell Booker 542 48.18%

Other statewide race results:

Lieutenant Governor (D)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Michelle Beckley 1,150 48.71%
Mike Collier 1,211 51.29%

Attorney General (R)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Ken Paxton 5,469 57.57%
George P. Bush 4,030 42.43%

Attorney General (D)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Rochelle Mercedes Garza 1,503 63.55%
Joe Jaworski 862 36.45%

Comptroller of Public Accounts (D)

Candidates Votes Percentage
Janet T. Dudding 1,764 74.59%
Angel Luis Vega 601 25.41%

Commissioner of the General Land Office (R)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Tim Westley 3,008 34.65%
Dawn Buckingham 5,672 65.35%

Commissioner of the General Land Office (D)

Candidate votes percentage
Sandragrace Martinez 1,165 49.87%
Jay Kleberg 1,171 50.13%

Railroad Commissioner (R)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Wayne Christian 5,281 59.26%
Sarah Stogner 3,630 40.74%

Precinct Chair 27 (R)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Keith Ballasy 212 46.49%
Ruby Schultz 244 53.51%

Precinct Chair 64 (R)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Mark S. Browning 283 63.45%
Mary Stasiowski 163 36.55%

Precinct Chair 88 (R)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Brandon Gaines 185 55.39%
Maria Schams 149 44.61%
