2022 primary runoff election results from Brazos County

Here are the final results from Brazos County’s 2022 primary runoff election.
State Rep. District 12 (R)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Kyle Kacal
|1,705
|67.66%
|Ben Bius
|815
|32.34%
County Commissioner Precinct 2 (R)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Chuck Konderla
|2,130
|52.55%
|Russ Ford
|1,923
|47.45%
District Clerk (R)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Gabriel Garcia
|5,377
|57.86%
|Margaret Meece
|3,916
|42.14%
County Commissioner Precinct 4 (D)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Prentiss Madison Jr.
|558
|50.04%
|Wanda Watson
|557
|49.96%
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 (D)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Darrell Booker
|583
|51.82%
|Darrell Booker
|542
|48.18%
Other statewide race results:
Lieutenant Governor (D)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Michelle Beckley
|1,150
|48.71%
|Mike Collier
|1,211
|51.29%
Attorney General (R)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Ken Paxton
|5,469
|57.57%
|George P. Bush
|4,030
|42.43%
Attorney General (D)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Rochelle Mercedes Garza
|1,503
|63.55%
|Joe Jaworski
|862
|36.45%
Comptroller of Public Accounts (D)
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percentage
|Janet T. Dudding
|1,764
|74.59%
|Angel Luis Vega
|601
|25.41%
Commissioner of the General Land Office (R)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Tim Westley
|3,008
|34.65%
|Dawn Buckingham
|5,672
|65.35%
Commissioner of the General Land Office (D)
|Candidate
|votes
|percentage
|Sandragrace Martinez
|1,165
|49.87%
|Jay Kleberg
|1,171
|50.13%
Railroad Commissioner (R)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Wayne Christian
|5,281
|59.26%
|Sarah Stogner
|3,630
|40.74%
Precinct Chair 27 (R)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Keith Ballasy
|212
|46.49%
|Ruby Schultz
|244
|53.51%
Precinct Chair 64 (R)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Mark S. Browning
|283
|63.45%
|Mary Stasiowski
|163
|36.55%
Precinct Chair 88 (R)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Brandon Gaines
|185
|55.39%
|Maria Schams
|149
|44.61%
