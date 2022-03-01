2022 March primary election results in Brazos County

Here are the results from Brazos County from absentee and early voting and six of the county's 25 polling centers. Results are unofficial:
Governor
Governor, Republican ballot
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Greg Abbott
|5,773
|64.5%
|Allen West
|1,522
|17.01%
|Don Huffines
|727
|8.12%
|Rick Perry
|352
|3.93%
|Chad Prather
|298
|3.33%
|Kandy Kaye Horn
|178
|1.99%
|Paul Belew
|57
|0.64%
|Danny Harrison
|43
|0.48%
Governor, Democratic ballot
|Candidate
|Votes
|Column
|Beto O'Rourke
|2,321
|89.10%
|Michael Cooper
|115
|4.41%
|Joy Diaz
|106
|4.07%
Lt. Governor
Lt. Governor, Republican ballot
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Dan Patrick
|6,449
|75.6%
|Trayce Bradford
|618
|7.25%
|Daniel Miller
|458
|5.37%
|Aaron Sorrells
|391
|4.58%
|Zach Vance
|391
|4.58%
|Todd Bullis
|223
|2.61%
Lt. Governor, Democratic ballot
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Mike Collier
|1,071
|42.67%
|Michelle Beckley
|760
|30.28%
|Carla Brailey
|679
|27.05%
Attorney General
Attorney General, Republican ballot
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Ken Paxton
|2,965
|33.25%
|George P. Bush
|2,420
|27.14%
|Louie Gohmert
|1,776
|19.92
|Eva Guzman
|1,755
|19.68%
Attorney General, Democratic Ballot
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Rochelle Garza
|961
|38.08%
|Joe Jaworski
|643
|25.47
|Mike Fields
|413
|16.36%
|Lee Merritt
|338
|13.39%
|S. "TBone" Raynor
|170
|6.73%
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Comptroller of Public Accounts, Republican ballot
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Glenn Hegar
|6,480
|82.18%
|Mark Goloby
|1,405
|17.82%
Commissioner of General Land Office
Commissioner of General Land Office, Republican ballot
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Dawn Buckingham
|2,886
|39.45%
|Jon Spiers
|1,343
|18.36%
|Don Minton
|1,134
|15.5%
|Tim Westley
|848
|11.59%
Commissioner of General Land Office, Democratic ballot
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Sandagrace Martinez
|734
|29.97%
|Jay Kleberg
|710
|28.99%
|Jinny Suh
|559
|22.83%
|Michael Lange
|446
|18.21%
Commissioner of Agriculture
Commissioner of Agriculture, Republican ballot
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Sid Miller
|4,228
|54.21%
|James White
|2,681
|34.38%
|Carey Counsil
|890
|11.41%
Commissioner of Agriculture, Democratic ballot
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Susan Hays
|2,075
|83.67%
|Ed Ireson
|405
|16.33%
Railroad Commissioner
Railroad Commissioner, Republican ballot
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Wayne Christian
|2,763
|35.76%
|Tom Slocum Jr.
|2,574
|33.31%
|Sarah Stogner
|1,054
|13.64%
|Dawayne Tipton
|962
|12.45%
|Marvin Summers
|374
|4.84%
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9, Republican ballot
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|David Schenck
|3,616
|50.85%
|Evan Young
|3,495
|49.15%
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5, Republican ballot
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Scott Walker
|4,290
|60.59%
|Clint Morgan
|2,790
|39.41%
State Representative, District 12
State Representative, District 12, Republican ballot
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Kyle Kacal
|1,119
|62.48%
|Ben Bius
|505
|28.20%
|Joshua Hamm
|167
|9.32%
State Representative, District 14
State Representative, District 14, Republican ballot
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|John Raney
|4,108
|58.29%
|John Harvey Slocum
|2,939
|41.71%