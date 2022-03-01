 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 March primary election results in Brazos County
alert featured

2022 March primary election results in Brazos County

2022 Election Graphic

Here are the results from Brazos County from absentee and early voting and six of the county's 25 polling centers. Results are unofficial:

Governor

Governor, Republican ballot

Candidate Votes Percentage
Greg Abbott 5,773 64.5%
Allen West 1,522 17.01%
Don Huffines 727 8.12%
Rick Perry 352 3.93%
Chad Prather 298 3.33%
Kandy Kaye Horn 178 1.99%
Paul Belew 57 0.64%
Danny Harrison 43 0.48%

Governor, Democratic ballot

Candidate Votes Column
Beto O'Rourke 2,321 89.10%
Michael Cooper 115 4.41%
Joy Diaz 106 4.07%

Lt. Governor

Lt. Governor, Republican ballot

Candidate Votes Percentage
Dan Patrick 6,449 75.6%
Trayce Bradford 618 7.25%
Daniel Miller 458 5.37%
Aaron Sorrells 391 4.58%
Zach Vance 391 4.58%
Todd Bullis 223 2.61%

Lt. Governor, Democratic ballot

Candidate Votes Percentage
Mike Collier 1,071 42.67%
Michelle Beckley 760 30.28%
Carla Brailey 679 27.05%

Attorney General

Attorney General, Republican ballot

Candidate Votes Percentage
Ken Paxton 2,965 33.25%
George P. Bush 2,420 27.14%
Louie Gohmert 1,776 19.92
Eva Guzman 1,755 19.68%

Attorney General, Democratic Ballot

Candidate Votes Percentage
Rochelle Garza 961 38.08%
Joe Jaworski 643 25.47
Mike Fields 413 16.36%
Lee Merritt 338 13.39%
S. "TBone" Raynor 170 6.73%

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Comptroller of Public Accounts, Republican ballot

Candidate Votes Percentage
Glenn Hegar 6,480 82.18%
Mark Goloby 1,405 17.82%

Commissioner of General Land Office

Commissioner of General Land Office, Republican ballot

Candidate Votes Percentage
Dawn Buckingham 2,886 39.45%
Jon Spiers 1,343 18.36%
Don Minton 1,134 15.5%
Tim Westley 848 11.59%

Commissioner of General Land Office, Democratic ballot

Candidate Votes Percentage
Sandagrace Martinez 734 29.97%
Jay Kleberg 710 28.99%
Jinny Suh 559 22.83%
Michael Lange 446 18.21%

Commissioner of Agriculture

Commissioner of Agriculture, Republican ballot

Candidate Votes Percentage
Sid Miller 4,228 54.21%
James White 2,681 34.38%
Carey Counsil 890 11.41%

Commissioner of Agriculture, Democratic ballot

Candidate Votes Percentage
Susan Hays 2,075 83.67%
Ed Ireson 405 16.33%

Railroad Commissioner

Railroad Commissioner, Republican ballot

Candidate Votes Percentage
Wayne Christian 2,763 35.76%
Tom Slocum Jr. 2,574 33.31%
Sarah Stogner 1,054 13.64%
Dawayne Tipton 962 12.45%
Marvin Summers 374 4.84%

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9, Republican ballot

Candidate Votes Percentage
David Schenck 3,616 50.85%
Evan Young 3,495 49.15%

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5, Republican ballot

Candidate Votes Percentage
Scott Walker 4,290 60.59%
Clint Morgan 2,790 39.41%

State Representative, District 12

State Representative, District 12, Republican ballot

Candidate Votes Percentage
Kyle Kacal 1,119 62.48%
Ben Bius 505 28.20%
Joshua Hamm 167 9.32%

State Representative, District 14

State Representative, District 14, Republican ballot

Candidate Votes Percentage
John Raney 4,108 58.29%
John Harvey Slocum 2,939 41.71%

County Court at Law No. 2

County Court at Law No. 2, Republican ballot

Candidate Votes Percentage
Roy Brantley 4,604 57.81%
Mark Maltsberger 3,360 42.19%

District Clerk

District Clerk, Republican ballot

Candidate Votes Percentage
Gabriel Garcia 3,144 37.32%
Margaret Meece 2,764 32.81%
Krystal Kelly 2,517 29.88%

County Treasurer

County Treasurer, Republican ballot

Candidate Votes Percentage
Laura Taylor Davis 4,498 61.13%
Cristian Villarreal 2,860 38.87%

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2, Republican ballot

Candidate Votes Percentage
Chuck Konderla 1,383 43.74%
Russ Ford 1,103 34.88%
Silas Garrett Jr. 356 11.26%
Ronnie Vitulli Sr. 320 10.12%

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4, Democratic ballot

Candidate Votes Percentage
Prentiss Madison 277 31.37%
Wanda Watson 256 28.99%
Ann Boney 184 20.84%
Roy Flores 166 18.8%

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Democratic ballot

Candidate Votes Percentage
Celina Vasquez 398 45.49%
Darrell Booker 376 42.97%
Loretta Montoya Garcia 101 11.54%
