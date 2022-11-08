2022 Brazos County midterm election results

Follow along here Tuesday night as results for Brazos County come in for the 2022 midterm election. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
Results from Brazos County are from absentee and early voting and the county's 25 polling centers will be updated as provided throughout the night. Results are unofficial, but include all polling locations:
County Judge
Candidate
Votes
Percentage
Duane Peters (R)
23,992
71.9%
Clyde Garland (L)
9,378
28.1%
District Clerk
Candidates
Votes
Percentage
Gabriel Garcia (R)
22,892
65%
Searcy L. Toliver (D)
12,329
35%
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4
Candidates
Votes
Percentage
Timothy Delassandro (R)
2,016
43.8%
Wanda Watson (D)
12,329
56.3%
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4
Candidates
Votes
Percentage
Justin Lopez (R)
2,014
43.7%
Darell Booker (D)
2,594
56.3%
Brazos County transportation bond
For/Against
Votes
Percentage
For
23,514
67.9%
Against
11,115
32.1%
Brazos County vehicle transportation fee
For/Against
Votes
Percentage
For
Against
Mayor, City of Bryan
Candidates
Votes
Percentage
Bobby Gutierrez
Brent Hairston
Mike Southerland
Bryan City Councilmember Single Member District 1
Candidates
Votes
Percentage
Raul Santana
Paul Torres
Bryan City Councilmember Single Member District 2
Candidates
Votes
Percentage
Ray Arrington
Rafael Peña III
Bryan City Councilmember Single Member District 3
Candidates
Votes
Percentage
Jared Salvaato
Doris Machinski
Bryan City Councilmember Single Member District 5
Candidates
Votes
Percentage
Anjuli "A.J." Renold
Marca Ewers-Shurtleff
Kyle R. Schumann
Bryan City Councilmember At-Large Place 6
Candidates
Votes
Percentage
Kevin C. Boriskie
Patrick Giammaiva
Bryan City Charter Proposition A
For/Against
Votes
Percentage
For
Against
Bryan City Charter Proposition B
For/Against
Votes
Percentage
For
Against
Bryan ISD Single Member District 1
Candidates
Votes
Percentage
Felicia Benford
Bryan ISD Single Member District 3
Candidates
Votes
Percentage
Leo Gonzalez
Fran Duane
Bryan ISD Single Member District 5
Candidates
Votes
Percentage
Alton Tiger Burton III
David Stasny
Mayor, City of College Station
Candidates
Votes
Percentage
Rick Robison
John Nichols
Jacob Randolph
College Station City Council Place 1
Candidates
Votes
Percentage
Mark Smith
Aron Collins
College Station City Council Place 2
Candidates
Votes
Percentage
David Levine
William Wright
City of College Station Special Election, City Council Place 5 - Unexpired Term