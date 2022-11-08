 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

2022 Brazos County midterm election results

  • 0

Follow along here Tuesday night as results for Brazos County come in for the 2022 midterm election. Polls closed at 7 p.m.

Results from Brazos County are from absentee and early voting and the county's 25 polling centers will be updated as provided throughout the night. Results are unofficial, but include all polling locations:

County Judge

Candidate Votes Percentage
Duane Peters (R) 23,992 71.9%
Clyde Garland (L) 9,378 28.1%

District Clerk

Candidates Votes Percentage
Gabriel Garcia (R) 22,892 65%
Searcy L. Toliver (D) 12,329 35%

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4

Candidates Votes Percentage
Timothy Delassandro (R) 2,016 43.8%
Wanda Watson (D) 12,329 56.3%

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4

Candidates Votes Percentage
Justin Lopez (R) 2,014 43.7%
Darell Booker (D) 2,594 56.3%

Brazos County transportation bond

For/Against Votes Percentage
For 23,514 67.9%
Against 11,115 32.1%

Brazos County vehicle transportation fee

For/Against Votes Percentage
For
Against

Mayor, City of Bryan

Candidates Votes Percentage
Bobby Gutierrez
Brent Hairston
Mike Southerland

Bryan City Councilmember Single Member District 1

Candidates Votes Percentage
Raul Santana
Paul Torres

Bryan City Councilmember Single Member District 2

Candidates Votes Percentage
Ray Arrington
Rafael Peña III

Bryan City Councilmember Single Member District 3

Candidates Votes Percentage
Jared Salvaato
Doris Machinski

Bryan City Councilmember Single Member District 5

Candidates Votes Percentage
Anjuli "A.J." Renold
Marca Ewers-Shurtleff
Kyle R. Schumann

Bryan City Councilmember At-Large Place 6

Candidates Votes Percentage
Kevin C. Boriskie
Patrick Giammaiva

Bryan City Charter Proposition A

For/Against Votes Percentage
For
Against

Bryan City Charter Proposition B

For/Against Votes Percentage
For
Against

Bryan ISD Single Member District 1

Candidates Votes Percentage
Felicia Benford

Bryan ISD Single Member District 3

Candidates Votes Percentage
Leo Gonzalez
Fran Duane

Bryan ISD Single Member District 5

Candidates Votes Percentage
Alton Tiger Burton III
David Stasny

Mayor, City of College Station

Candidates Votes Percentage
Rick Robison
John Nichols
Jacob Randolph

College Station City Council Place 1

Candidates Votes Percentage
Mark Smith
Aron Collins

College Station City Council Place 2

Candidates Votes Percentage
David Levine
William Wright

City of College Station Special Election, City Council Place 5 - Unexpired Term

Candidates Votes Percentage
Nicole Gallucci
Bob Yancy
Willie B. Blackmon

City of College Station Proposition A

For/Against Votes Percentage
For
Against

City of College Station Proposition B

For/Against Votes Percentage
For
Against

City of College Station Proposition C

For/Against Votes Percentage
For
Against

City of College Station Proposition D

For/Against Votes Percentage
For
Against

City of College Station Proposition E

For/Against Votes Percentage
For
Against

College Station ISD School Board Trustee Place 3

Candidates Votes Percentage
Joshua Benn

College Station ISD School Board Trustee Place 4

Candidates Votes Percentage
Jeff Horak

College Station ISD School Board Trustee Place 5

Candidates Votes Percentage
Kimberly McAdams
Morgan Mangan
Michael Martinez

College Station ISD Proposition A

For/Against Votes Percentage
For
Against
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert