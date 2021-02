2021 Chilifest Music Festival canceled because of COVID-19 concerns

The 2021 Chilifest Music Festival has been cancelled, with organizers citing "an increasing number of roadblocks" caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Because of too many unknown factors, Chilifest does not believe it can provide the quality event that our participants expect," organizers said in a press release.

Plans are underway for a 2022 Chilifest Music Festival, and organizers said they are working toward a fall 2021 concert and fundraiser in College Station, but no details were released.