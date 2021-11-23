2021 ag award recipients announced at Taste of Brazos Valley

Sharp also said he was thankful that the university was chosen to rewrite food and nutrition guidelines for the U.S., the new campus in Fort Worth and the small animal hospital that will be built next year at the university.

“The legislature gave us $300 million to build a new Texas A&M Emergency Management Division in Austin, Texas. We have reached over $1 billion in research at A&M, which makes us about 12th in the nation,” Sharp said. “I am thankful the university is in Brazos County, a place where people aren’t ashamed to pray for you when you are hurting and aren’t afraid to tell you when you are wrong.”

After the winners were awarded, three informational and inspiring videos were played to represent the farmers of Texas and what they do to keep food locally grown and sourced.

The Texas Farm Credit Bureau discussed how farmers come to the rescue of their neighbors at the “county and state level.”

The Capital Farm Credit video highlighted how “businesses help farmers grow” in production.