2021 ag award recipients announced at Taste of Brazos Valley

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce hosted the 23rd annual Taste of the Brazos Valley Ag Breakfast on Tuesday, where the organization announced the 2021 Ag Award recipients at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan.
The Agriculture Business Award was awarded to Brazos Fair and Rodeo, and the Agricultural Impact Award was given to Pat Shields, the senior relationship manager for Capital Farm Credit of Bryan. These awards, presented by the chamber since 1982, were voted on by the Agribusiness Council.
Jim Mazurkiewicz, the Agribusiness Council chairman, highlighted the impact the Brazos Fair and Rodeo had in Brazos County.
“The purpose of the ag business award is to recognize an ag producer or an ag business whose accomplishments have significantly contributed to the economic vitality of the food industry in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos County community,” Mazurkiewicz said. “The recipient of this award ... celebrated its 10th anniversary this year with the legacy providing agriculture advocacy, highlighting our western heritage and entertainment to the citizens of Brazos Valley. Their slogan is showcasing agriculture, education and youth to enhance our Texas culture. The funds of the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo are used to provide scholarships to the youth throughout Texas and the Brazos Valley.”
He also noted there were over 1,000 entries at the fair and more to come next year; and the Brazos County Expo Center in 2019 had a $23 million impact. Despite the pandemic in 2020, the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo “still made a $15 million impact to this community.”
Mazurkiewicz spoke about why Shields was chosen for the Agriculture Impact Award.
“The council recognized the need to acknowledge a local business, contributor or a volunteer who has impacted BCS and Brazos County Agricultural programs through leadership and donations for personal volunteer efforts,” he said. “This year’s recipient has certainly made an impact on the lives of Brazos County citizens, our youth Texas agriculture students and through his selfless service and his leadership.”
Shields grew up in the Panhandle and graduated from Texas A&M, and from 1998-2012 was the general manager at the Brazos Valley Livestock Commission Company in Bryan. He was named senior relations manager with Capital Farm Credit and serves in that capacity to this day. He was president of the Bryan ISD trustees from 2009-2011, and currently serves as a member of the Texas VEEP Council.
Earlier in the ceremony, Josh Sharp, Texas A&M University System Chancellor, spoke about things he was thankful for this year.
“I am thankful the federal government has chosen Texas A&M University to develop hypersonic weapons for the United States of America,” he said. “One hundred eighty-two universities competed for the research in hypersonic weapons and they chose Texas A&M and the RELLIS Campus to do that. If you don’t get blown away sometime in the future by hypersonic weapons, by God we did it for you.”
Sharp also said he was thankful that the university was chosen to rewrite food and nutrition guidelines for the U.S., the new campus in Fort Worth and the small animal hospital that will be built next year at the university.
“The legislature gave us $300 million to build a new Texas A&M Emergency Management Division in Austin, Texas. We have reached over $1 billion in research at A&M, which makes us about 12th in the nation,” Sharp said. “I am thankful the university is in Brazos County, a place where people aren’t ashamed to pray for you when you are hurting and aren’t afraid to tell you when you are wrong.”
After the winners were awarded, three informational and inspiring videos were played to represent the farmers of Texas and what they do to keep food locally grown and sourced.
The Texas Farm Credit Bureau discussed how farmers come to the rescue of their neighbors at the “county and state level.”
The Capital Farm Credit video highlighted how “businesses help farmers grow” in production.
The Producers Cooperative of Bryan video featured several local farmers across the Brazos Valley as they remembered the difficult impact COVID-19 had on the farming industry. Some farmers also reflected on the loss of livestock they experienced during the winter storm last year.
With more than 450 people in attendance, the breakfast provided was locally grown, produced and donated by farmers and ranchers of the Brazos Valley; and consisted of steak, sausage, ham, eggs, biscuits and more.
The event title sponsors were the Brazos County Farm Bureau, Capital Farm Credit of Bryan, Producers Cooperative Association of Bryan, WRI Outdoors and Tractors of Bryan and JBG Plumbing of College Station.
Mazurkiewicz reminded the attendees how important agriculture is to Texas and the U.S.
“I would like to quote Norman Borlaug, ‘if you desire peace, cultivate justice, but at the same time cultivate fields to produce more bread otherwise there will be no peace,’” he said. “As our world population continues to grow we must continue to invest research in technology to feed this growing world.”