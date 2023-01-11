2 killed during 3-vehicle crash in Grimes County on Tuesday

A Madisonville teenager was one of two people killed during a three-vehicle accident in Grimes County on Texas 90 near County Road 409 on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Department of Public Safety.

A preliminary crash investigation indicated the crash occurred at around 4:45 p.m. DPS officials said a truck traveled northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane and struck one truck in the rear and another truck head-on.

The driver of the truck that caused the accident was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified by DPS as David Duggan, a 63-year-old from Buda. The driver of the truck Duggan hit head-on was a 17-year-old from Madisonville, who was also pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the third truck was not injured, DPS officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation.