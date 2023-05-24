Two people were injured in a College Station shooting early Wednesday and a suspect has been identified but remains at-large as of Wednesday afternoon, according to College Station police.

Police said there was a dispute between known individuals, which resulted in gunfire, but also noted there is no immediate danger to the public.

At 1:39 a.m. Wednesday, police reported a heavy police presence near the 1900 block of Dartmouth Street and noted traffic was shut down on Harvey Road from Munson Avenue to George Bush Drive.

At 5:41 a.m., police said officers were dispatched to the Woodstock Condos in the 1900 block of Dartmouth Street for multiple 911 calls of gunshots. Upon arrival, two people were found with gunshot wounds and were immediately given medical attention before being taken to a local hospital.

Drone operators came to the scene of the incident and began to canvas the area for the suspect, who was not located inside the residence, complex or immediate area.

This remains an ongoing investigation.