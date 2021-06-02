2 deaths, 21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported 21 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths among county residents on Wednesday.

To date, 254 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

With the new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,537.

Of those, 134 cases were active Wednesday, 23 fewer than the day before. Officials said 23,149 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Brazos County Health District officials said a news conference will be held with Brazos County Health Authority Seth Sullivan on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. to discuss vaccines and summer travel.

Thirteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is three fewer than the day before.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 3.97% on Wednesday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.