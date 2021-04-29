2 deaths, 12 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Brazos County

Of the 588 staffed hospital beds in the region, 70 were available Thursday, according to state figures.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.18% on Thursday. Health officials said 247,818 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There was one new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 4,020 total probable cases. Of those, 56 were considered active, and 3,964 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 17% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

Brazos Valley

• The DSHS reported 1,953 cases in Burleson County as of Thursday, five more than the previous day. Of those, 40 are active. Forty-six people have died from the illness in the county, according to state figures.