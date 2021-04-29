2 deaths, 12 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials on Thursday reported the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day since Aug. 17, as 12 new cases and two virus-related deaths were reported among county residents.
The latest deaths were a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s. Both were hospitalized. To date, 247 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
With Thursday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 22,307.
Of those, 501 cases were active Thursday, a decrease of 64 from the day before. Officials said 21,559 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered.
Fourteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is four more than the day before.
The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Thursday was 5.44%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.
There were 32 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region Thursday, four more than the previous day, and 10 intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Of the 588 staffed hospital beds in the region, 70 were available Thursday, according to state figures.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.18% on Thursday. Health officials said 247,818 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There was one new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 4,020 total probable cases. Of those, 56 were considered active, and 3,964 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 17% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Brazos Valley
• The DSHS reported 1,953 cases in Burleson County as of Thursday, five more than the previous day. Of those, 40 are active. Forty-six people have died from the illness in the county, according to state figures.
• Grimes County is now reporting 3,295 cases, according to the DSHS website, five more than the previous day. At least 556 of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 68 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, at least 21 of whom were connected to the TDCJ. There are 80 active cases.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 1,269 cases. Officials said 20 cases are active. Forty-three people have died.
• Madison County is reporting 1,707 cases, two more than the previous day, with 19 of those remaining active, according to DSHS figures. At least 539 of the cases reported in the county are connected to the TDCJ. Twenty-nine Madison County residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.
• Milam County reports 1,434 cases, four more than the previous day, with 14 of those active, DSHS reported. Forty-eight county residents have died.
• In Robertson County, there are 1,693 cases — an increase of four — with 39 that are active. DSHS officials said 40 county residents have died.
• Washington County reports 3,277 cases, an increase of four. Of those, 97 were active. Ninety-two Washington County residents have died.
Statewide
On Thursday, 2,404 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Texas.
There have been more than 2.46 million COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
State officials said 49,158 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Thursday, 67 more than Wednesday.
According to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 48 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total there to 26,944. Of those, 155 are active cases and 26,335 have recovered. There are 21 people hospitalized, and 454 have died.