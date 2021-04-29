2 deaths, 12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day since Aug. 17, as 12 new cases and two virus-related deaths were reported among county residents on Thursday.

The latest deaths were a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s. Both were hospitalized. To date, 247 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

With Thursday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 22,307.

Of those, 501 cases were active Thursday, a decrease of 64 from the day before. Officials said 21,559 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered.

Fourteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is four more than the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Thursday was 5.44%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.