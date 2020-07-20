Brazos County health officials reported two deaths and 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Health officials said two men, both in their 40s, have died. One was hospitalized. These are the youngest people in Brazos County to die after testing positive for COVID-19. To date, 42 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county now has 3,407 total cases. Of the total cases, 875 are considered active, which is 38 fewer than Sunday’s total; 2,490 have recovered, which is 46 more than Sunday’s total.
There were 27 Brazos County residents hospitalized Monday, which is two fewer than Sunday’s total. Four people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Monday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 66%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 71%.
Health officials said Monday that 25,777 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 443 more than Sunday’s total.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.