2 Bryan men facing felony drug charge

Two Bryan men remained in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday evening after they were arrested on drug charges Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Department of Public Safety, around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper saw a man at a College Station hotel conduct what the trooper believed to be a drug transaction with Mark Wayne Konecny, 51. Konecny got into the passenger seat of a sport-utility vehicle driven by Marshall Allan Herklotz, 28, and the two left the area, a report notes. The trooper pulled over the SUV when it failed to make a signal change on University Drive, officials said.

Authorities said Herklotz appeared to drop a clear plastic bag that contained a crystal substance onto the pavement. Officials searched the vehicle, and Konecny and Herklotz admitted to purchasing 6.5 grams of methamphetamine, a report notes.

They are both charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. Konecny and Herklotz are being held on $25,000 bond each.