17 Brazos County students named to National Merit Scholarship semifinalist list

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Brazos Christian School student and 16 College Station high school students have been named 2020 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.

A total of about 16,000 students throughout the country were included on the list, which was released earlier this month. According to a press release, more than 1.5 million high school juniors from about 21,000 high schools entered the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program in the spring.

Semifinalists qualified with their scores on the PSAT or the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test and represent less than 1% of all current high school seniors in the country, with each state’s group proportional to the number of graduating seniors.

Each semifinalist also had to show an “outstanding academic record” in high school, be endorsed and recommended by someone at their high school and write an essay.

Included on this year’s list are Brazos Christian School senior Michael Lee, 10 students from College Station High School and six from A&M Consolidated High School.

According to an email from announcing the accomplishments, spokesperson for the College Station school district Chuck Glenewinkel said the district has had 228 semifinalists in the past 18 years.