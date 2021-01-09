154 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Saturday; active cases, ICU occupancy hit new highs

Brazos County health officials announced 154 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Saturday. The number of active cases and ICU bed occupancy at county hospitals each hit a new high.

According to the Brazos County Health District, there are now 1,572 active COVID-19 cases in the county, 154 more than the day before. There have been 13,133 coronavirus cases in Brazos County since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 11,420 have recovered, officials said.

Saturday was the ninth straight day health officials have reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County in a single day.

Fifty-seven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Saturday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is one fewer than the previous day. Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 92% capacity, and intensive care units were at 127% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

On Saturday, state health officials said the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties, was 25.43%. That rate has been over 15% since Dec. 22.