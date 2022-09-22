13-year-old girl killed in rollover crash near Iola

A 13-year-old girl was killed in a rollover accident on FM 39 about a mile north of Iola at around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Safety.

DPS officials said the vehicle went off the roadway, overcorrected and began to overturn. The 13-year-old girl was in the backseat, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Two other teenagers were in the car, DPS officials said. The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was also ejected and taken to St. Joseph Hospital to be treated for his injuries. A 16-year-old girl was a front seat passenger, but not injured.

The girl killed in the accident was a student in Iola. The district released a statement on Thursday afternoon that grief counseling was available for students, parents and school personnel.

Iola has canceled some extracurricular activities for Thursday and Friday, including the Bulldogs’ football game against Maud. The school is trying to reschedule the game, according to an Iola official. Both Iola and Maud are open next week.

Iola ISD is open today, but Thursday’s junior high football game with Somerville and a National Honor Society induction ceremony were canceled. Iola’s volleyball game against Centerville scheduled for Friday will be played as scheduled.

DPS said the investigation is ongoing.