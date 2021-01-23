103 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday; active cases continue to drop

There were 121 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region on Saturday — seven fewer than the day before — and no intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services.

Of the 601 staffed hospital beds in the region, 73 were available Saturday, according to state figures. Those figures include all patients, not just those hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Brazos Valley is the only region in the state with no intensive care beds available. The areas around Abilene and Laredo had one bed available and the area near Killeen each had two beds available, data shows.

There were 57 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials have reported 2,942 total probable cases. Of those, 381 were considered active, and 2,561 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 20% of the new cases reported Friday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

There have been 160 Brazos County residents who have died from the virus, according to the health department.