103 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday; active cases continue to drop

The Brazos County Health District reported 103 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as the active case count continues to decline.
With the new cases reported Saturday, the county has had a total of 14,708 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,575 cases were active, officials said, a decrease of 51 from Friday’s total.
Seven days ago there were 1,825 active cases in Brazos County, marking an almost 14% decline in active cases in a week.
Officials said 12,973 cases are considered recovered.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.65% on Saturday. Health officials said 152,447 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Fifty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Saturday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is four fewer than the day before.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 86% capacity, and intensive care units were at 131% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.
On Saturday, state health officials reported the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties, was 20.13%. The hospitalization rate has been over 15% since Dec. 22.
There were 121 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region on Saturday — seven fewer than the day before — and no intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Of the 601 staffed hospital beds in the region, 73 were available Saturday, according to state figures. Those figures include all patients, not just those hospitalized with COVID-19.
According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Brazos Valley is the only region in the state with no intensive care beds available. The areas around Abilene and Laredo had one bed available and the area near Killeen each had two beds available, data shows.
There were 57 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials have reported 2,942 total probable cases. Of those, 381 were considered active, and 2,561 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 20% of the new cases reported Friday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
There have been 160 Brazos County residents who have died from the virus, according to the health department.