100 Club recognizes first responders with Hero Awards

Law enforcement and public safety officials from throughout the Brazos Valley were honored for their work Monday during an awards ceremony hosted by the 100 Club.

The 100 Club Heroes Awards recognize outstanding officers, firefighters and service animals.

During the awards presentation at the Coldwell Banker Apex Realtors office in College Station, William F. Skeen, the organization's executive director, said Monday's honorees "are a testament to the remarkably important work required to keep us all safe.”

Retired Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award from the organization following his 40-year career in law enforcement.

“I want to thank Sheriff Kirk for all the hard work he has done. He has surely earned this Lifetime Achievement Award,” said J.J. Ruffino, a member of the 100 Club's board of directors in Brazos County.

Kirk was elected sheriff in 1997 and served six terms.

Colton J. Wiseman, a probationary firefighter for the Bryan Fire Department, was recognized by the group as Rookie of the Year.