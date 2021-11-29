100 Club recognizes first responders with Hero Awards

Law enforcement and public safety officials from throughout the Brazos Valley were honored for their work Monday during an awards ceremony hosted by the 100 Club.
The 100 Club Heroes Awards recognize outstanding officers, firefighters and service animals.
During the awards presentation at the Coldwell Banker Apex Realtors office in College Station, William F. Skeen, the organization's executive director, said Monday's honorees "are a testament to the remarkably important work required to keep us all safe.”
Retired Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award from the organization following his 40-year career in law enforcement.
“I want to thank Sheriff Kirk for all the hard work he has done. He has surely earned this Lifetime Achievement Award,” said J.J. Ruffino, a member of the 100 Club's board of directors in Brazos County.
Kirk was elected sheriff in 1997 and served six terms.
Colton J. Wiseman, a probationary firefighter for the Bryan Fire Department, was recognized by the group as Rookie of the Year.
Wiseman, along with firefighter Michael Talbert and apparatus operator Trevor LaRoche, responded to a house fire on May 8, 2020, and displayed bravery and selflessness in their attempts to save victims of the fire, organizers of the event said.
Firefighter Tyler William Copeland, Lt. Heath Dozier and firefighter/paramedic Mason W. Marino, all with the Bryan Fire Department, were named along with LaRoche and Talbert, as Firefighters of the Year.
The three were credited with saving a man in a wheelchair from a burning home in October 2020.
Javier Castillo, a College Station police officer, was awarded Rookie of the Year for his professionalism and performance in handling emergency situations throughout the year.
Deputy Adam Dodson was named Officer of the Year for the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.
Firefighter award recipients received a custom firefighter helmet and a 36-inch chrome-plated firefighter axe. Law Enforcement award recipients received a Sig Sauer Model 229 semi-automatic commemorative pistol and a marble plaque.
The K9 Service Animal of the Year winner, K9 Officer Kudo with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, received a personalized silver bowl on a marble base.
The 100 Club began in 1953 when 100 men gave $100 each to provide assistance to dependents of certified peace officers and firefighters who are killed or seriously injured in the line of duty, and to provide law enforcement agencies with life protecting equipment that cannot be secured through budgeted funds. The club has grown to 29,579 members.
Since March, the club awarded more than $802,532 in support of law enforcement officers and firefighters and their dependents. More than $48 million has been distributed since the club’s inception.
To become a member of the 100 club or donate, visit the100club.org.