1 killed, 5 seriously injured in Madisonville plane crash Monday

One person was killed and five people were seriously injured in a plane crash near Madisonville early Monday morning.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said the person killed in the crash was the pilot, identified as Apolo Diaz, a 68-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace from Madison County.

The five people injured were passengers. A DPS spokesperson said three of the passengers were taken to hospitals in Bryan-College Station, one was taken to Houston and one to Temple.

The plane hit trees and crashed approximately 300 yards before the runway while trying to land at Madisonville Municipal Airport at around 1 a.m. on Monday, according to a DPS spokesperson.

The plane was a Piper PA-32-260 and was privately owned.