1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Saturday crash involving Santa’s Wonderland bus

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a crash on Texas 6 in College Station on Saturday night involving an SUV and a Santa’s Wonderland bus, according to the College Station Police Department.

Update *** There is one confirmed fatality victim and two seriously injured victims in this crash. Detectives, Crime Scene and Accident Reconstruction are on scene investigating the cause of the crash. pic.twitter.com/wJX74cWMET — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) November 20, 2022

The person killed in the crash, who was driving the SUV, has not been identified yet. Police said it appeared the vehicle came off the southbound feeder road between Krenek Tap Road and Central Park, continued across southbound lanes, the center median and northbound lanes of Texas 6 before it collided with the bus. Santa’s Wonderland runs free shuttles to and from Post Oak Mall, where the bus was headed.

Police said both the SUV and bus caught on fire and responding officers were able to save the bus driver from the flames. The bus driver has been identified by multiple parties as Calvin Hill, who coaches at Rudder High School in Bryan.

Santa’s Wonderland officials released a statement on Facebook Sunday that said: “Late Saturday, one of our Santa’s Wonderland buses was struck by a vehicle that was traveling the wrong way on Hwy 6 near Post Oak Mall resulting in one fatality and several injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individuals and families affected by this enormous tragedy. Santa’s Wonderland bus driver and long-term team member Calvin Hill was rescued by College Station Police on site and experienced serious injuries. Our entire Santa’s Wonderland family is praying for Calvin. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the First Responders on the scene. Buses have resumed today and will continue the rest of the season from Post Oak Mall.”

Rudder High School officials also released a statement on Twitter that said: “We thank everyone for their prayers and support for Coach Hill and his family. If you would like to donate to Coach Hill and his family, here is the information. Type this code into Cash App: $SeaBreeze0527 We ask that you keep Coach Hill and his family in your prayers.”

This remains an ongoing investigation.