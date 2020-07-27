Brazos County health officials reported the latest death related to COVID-19 on Sunday, the 44th county resident to die from the illness.
Officials said the man was in his 60s and had been hospitalized after testing positive for the illness related to the novel coronavirus. No other information about the man was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s privacy policy.
The death is the fourth Brazos County COVID-19-linked fatality reported in the past seven days and the 13th reported in July.
On Sunday, health officials reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County, bringing the county’s overall total of cases to 3,724. The first COVID-19 case in the county was confirmed March 17.
The number of active cases in the county was 718 on Sunday. Active Brazos County cases have been dropping since Tuesday, when 910 active cases were reported, and Sunday’s active-case total was the lowest number reported since June 24. The county had a record-high number of active cases at 1,327 on July 8.
In the past seven days, 327 new cases have been confirmed in Brazos County, a 16% decrease from the 391 cases reported in the prior seven-day period.
Health District officials said Brazos County hospital capacity was at 67% on Sunday, and county intensive care units were 71% full. Those figures include non-COVID-19 patients.
In the region that includes Brazos, Madison, Grimes, Burleson, Leon, Robertson and Washington counties, 123 hospital beds were available Sunday, and eight intensive care unit beds were open, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
A total of 67 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday in the seven-county region, according to hospital data compiled by the state. Twenty of those were Brazos County residents, county health officials said.
Brazos County’s infection rate — the number of cases per 1,000 residents — was at an all-time high of 15.84 on Saturday, the last date figures were posted. The statewide infection rate was 12.66 cases per 1,000 residents.
Across the state on Sunday, 5,810 new COVID-19 cases were reported, a drop from the 8,112 new cases reported Saturday and 8,701 new cases reported Friday.
There have been 5,038 deaths related to the virus across the state, including 153 fatalities reported Sunday. An estimated 147,511 cases remain active statewide, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data.
