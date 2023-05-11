One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Texas 6 in Bryan at the Briarcrest Drive underpass on Thursday, Bryan police said.

The identity of the deceased driver has not been released.

Southbound traffic on Texas 6 was originally cut down to one lane at 11:25 a.m., but quickly shutdown all together. Traffic was diverted onto the frontage road at the exit for William J. Bryan until around 3:30 p.m. when police said all southbound lanes were open again.

Police later said one driver was taken to the hospital with accident-related injuries and succumbed to their injuries.

This remains an ongoing investigation.