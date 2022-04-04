1 dead in three-vehicle crash on Texas 30 over the weekend

One person died in a three-vehicle crash on Texas 30 just south of College Station on Saturday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A preliminary crash investigation showed that around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, a car traveling west attempted to pass a vehicle by traveling into an eastbound lane when it sideswiped a car going east. The car then went into a skid and was struck on the passenger side by another car going east.

According to DPS officials, the driver of the car, Marissa Minor, 21, of Bryan, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the car who struck Minor’s car and three passengers were taken to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan with non-incapacitating injuries. The driver and passenger of the third car were uninjured.

DPS officials said the investigation is ongoing.