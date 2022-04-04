 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

1 dead in three-vehicle crash on Texas 30 over the weekend

  • 0
Emergency lights, police, file photo

One person died in a three-vehicle crash on Texas 30 just south of College Station on Saturday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A preliminary crash investigation showed that around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, a car traveling west attempted to pass a vehicle by traveling into an eastbound lane when it sideswiped a car going east. The car then went into a skid and was struck on the passenger side by another car going east.

According to DPS officials, the driver of the car, Marissa Minor, 21, of Bryan, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the car who struck Minor’s car and three passengers were taken to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan with non-incapacitating injuries. The driver and passenger of the third car were uninjured.

DPS officials said the investigation is ongoing.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert