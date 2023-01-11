1 dead in 5-vehicle crash on Texas 21 near Bryan on Tuesday night

One man was killed in a five-vehicle crash caused by an 18-wheeler that struck a convoy of vehicles Tuesday night outside of Bryan on Texas 21 between OSR and F.M. 50, according to the Department of Public Safety.

A preliminary crash investigation indicated the crash occurred at around 10:45 p.m. DPS officials said three International trucks and a pickup truck towing a trailer were traveling eastbound in a convoy conducting roadway construction when an 18-wheeler also traveling eastbound approached the convoy and struck all of its units.

Michael Gray, a 21-year-old from Cumby, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He was a member of the construction crew and was on the trailer riding in a seat being towed by the pickup, according to DPS officials.

The driver of the pickup truck and two separate drivers of International truckers were taken to St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan and treated for their injuries, DPS officials said. The third International truck driver and the driver of the 18-wheeler that caused the accident were treated for their injuries and released at the scene of the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.