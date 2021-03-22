1,000 Tuesday appointments remain available at Washington County's COVID-19 vaccination center

Officials with Washington County's COVID-19 vaccination hub announced Monday morning that 1,000 spots remained available for Tuesday appointments.

Vaccination appointments are available for anyone 50 and older.

Officials said Friday that about 4,000 first-dose vaccines would be given Tuesday.

To register for an appointment, visit wacounty.saferestart.net.

The vaccination hub is at 1305 E. Blue Bell Road in Brenham.