1,000 Tuesday appointments remain available at Washington County's COVID-19 vaccination center

Officials with Washington County's COVID-19 vaccination hub announced Monday morning that 1,000 spots remained available for Tuesday appointments.
Vaccination appointments are available for anyone 50 and older.
Officials said Friday that about 4,000 first-dose vaccines would be given Tuesday.
To register for an appointment, visit wacounty.saferestart.net.
The vaccination hub is at 1305 E. Blue Bell Road in Brenham.
