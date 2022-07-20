Local weather, fire experts weigh in on extreme heat and wildfires across Texas

Texas is known for being a hot state, but not this hot, according to local meteorologists who are studying the effects of climate change and its impact on the world as the extreme heat continues to linger and wildfires are sparking faster.

“This is all kind of what we were worried about … the extremes are more extreme and the heat is staying longer, and that is the problem,” KBTX meteorologist Shel Winkley said Wednesday. “Would we have had this heat wave this summer? Probably. But would it have been as bad as what we are seeing this summer? Probably not. That is where the climate change effect comes. The fact that we had the seventh-warmest April on record, the second-warmest May on record, the absolute hottest June we have ever experienced, and now we are going to do the same where we just blow out this July’s record beyond anything than we have ever experienced.”

To date, July is the warmest that Bryan-College Station has experienced since the late 1880s, Winkley said. As of Tuesday, he reported the average monthly temperature was 90.9 degrees, and only three days this month have ended with temperatures below 100 degrees.

As of Wednesday, 215 of the 254 Texas counties are under a burn ban, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, and Brazos County was under a red flag warning for two days in a row, Winkley said.

Red flag warnings are issued by the National Weather Service. Cameron Batiste, a meteorologist with NWS for the Houston-Galveston area, said a red flag warning means dry weather conditions are critical.

“Currently we see for Brazos County and surrounding counties, elevated wind speeds, low humidity in the afternoon hours and elevated temperatures,” Batiste said. “It will still be relatively dry and warm for the rest of the week and there are some slight rain chances, but nothing that will make a significant difference in the conditions as of right now.”

The last red flag warning was issued in April but is still quite rare for Brazos County, Winkley said. Robertson and Leon County had a warning issued on Monday and both counties had not been issued one since 2016, Winkley said.

With the lack of heat and the lack of rain, wildfires are on the rise, Winkley said; however, this week was a little different because there was more wind which helped fires spread faster.

“We have also had drier air in the afternoon, so with a lower level humidity, fires can spark easier and they can also burn hotter and are easier to burn,” he said. “You have that one-two punch where you have a drier air mass, the winds that can spread over very quickly, and you already have the heat and the grass that is already a tender spot as it is.”

Erin O’Connor, a program specialist at Texas A&M Forest Service, said a fire ignited Monday in Walker County near Riverside, where 1,852 acres were ablaze. As of Wednesday, it was 80% contained, she said, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The A&M Forest Service responded along with local Walker County fire departments, she said.

On Tuesday, another fire ignited in Grimes County where 60 acres were ablaze, and as of Wednesday it is 100% contained, O’Conner said.

“Nine out of 10 wildfires in Texas are caused by humans and their activities,” she said. “If it is hot and dry like it is right now, postpone that activity until there is a bit of rain or it’s cooler. We recommend that people not park or pull over in tall dry grass. Catalytic converters on vehicles can get really hot and that can start a wildfire. Have a water source nearby when welding or using large equipment, or anything that can cause a spark.”

Winkley noted residents should keep any dead branches away from their home and keep all vegetation near the home short.

As far as upcoming projections for the rest of summer, Winkley said these wildfires will continue happening into August and September, unless there is something tropical, he said.

“It is going to take a lot of rain; even if we get some rain it is probably not going to be enough. We need a big rain event in order to alleviate the issues that we have,” he said. “If you look at last year, we had so much rain it seemed like it never stopped raining, but that had a fingerprint to climate change because we were getting too much rain while other parts of the country were like we are this year, where they couldn’t get any rain.”

Around the world climate change is showing its effects, Winkley said, and the heat wave that is happening in Europe currently is unprecedented.

“[Europe is] seeing temperatures that they have literally never seen before, and there was a heat wave in India last month. … If you broaden your scope and you look beyond your own backyard, you will see that the Earth is kind of in a crisis right now,” he said. “If you look back at February 2021 when we were in a deep freeze … the rest of the world was far warmer than it should have been at that moment.

“We had many wildfires out west. Yes, this is La Nina and yes it is summertime, but there are fingerprints of climate change with this because it is displacing weather, rather than dispersing weather, and it is making the extremes worse.”