Local special utility districts enter stage two of drought contingency plans

The Wickson Creek Special Utility District joined the Wellborn Special Utility District on Wednesday in entering stage two of their water conservation plans.

Kent Watson, the general manager for the Brazos County-based Wickson Creek Special Utility District, said they are asking residents to not water their lawns at all from Wednesday through Saturday in hopes of conserving enough water to stop the district from entering phase three next week.

Stage two introduces mandatory water restrictions following the four-day ban, Watson said. Houses with even-numbered street addresses would be able to water Sundays and Thursdays and those with odd-numbered addresses would be on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

Watson said they will enforce these restrictions by traveling through neighborhoods to see if people are adhering to the rules. If they have to enter stage three next week, restrictions and enforcements will be even more drastic, he said.

“We don’t irrigate any public landscape areas, we don’t flush any water mains and watering of golf courses is prohibited,” Watson said. “The use of water for construction purposes is also eliminated, along with stronger policing of the watering days.”

According to the conservation update posted Tuesday on the Wellborn District’s website, mandatory watering restrictions have been placed on residences based on their address. More information on which addresses are assigned to which days can be found on the website at wellbornsud.com.

Jennifer Nations, the water resource coordinator for College Station, said they have been able to keep up with demand so far but is unsure how long that will last.

“We’re at the point where, I think, we need to say goodbye to our green lawns [and] have light yellow and slightly golden lawns,” Nations said. “Water demand keeps going up … We’re not at the point of pulling a trigger on mandatory restrictions yet and that’s not a snap decision for us.”

Nations said while they have asked College Station residents to try and water on certain days, these restrictions are not yet mandatory and that their conservation stages differ from those of Wickson Creek and Wellborn districts.

“If we went into stage one, then the two days per week [of watering] would be mandatory,” Nations said. “You could only water up to two days per week.”

If more people police themselves on water conservation, then fewer restrictions will have to be put into place, according to Watson.

“I just think everybody needs to conserve water as much as they can,” he said. “Even if that means taking shorter showers and making sure they don’t have any leaks. All of those are contributing factors.”