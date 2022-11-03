Local Sojourners chapter to place American flags for Veterans Day; residents encouraged to help

In honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, members of the National Sojourners Local Chapter #378 of the Brazos Valley will place American flags — a symbol of freedom and a reminder of those who are serving and have served in the military — at veterans' gravesites on Saturday and Sunday.

Residents are encouraged to join the sojourners as they place over 1,200 flags at the College Station Cemetery and the Aggie Field of Honor.

“I would hope people have a strong feeling of patriotic pride as they place flags, and to know that freedom is not free,” Bob Cohen, treasurer of the National Sojourners Chapter #378 of the Brazos Valley, said. “Many of these people were not killed during service — there were some that were — but most weren’t, they lived a good long life after that; but they still served their role for defending this country to keep us free.”

The sojourners started placing flags at veterans' gravesites in the 1980s, Cohen said.

“I wasn’t a part of it at that time, but they put out flags every Veterans Day and every Memorial Day, and the flags are furnished by the National Sojourners Chapter Local #378,” he said. “Sojourners are veterans and they are Masons. They are Master Masons and they started placing the flags, and I am assuming because it was their respect for their comrades.”

Cohen served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve from 1965 to 1971 and has participated in the flag placement since 2006. Volunteers will place the flags in teams and even if a tombstone or plaque does not have a VA marker they will receive a flag, he said.

“We will have somewhere in the neighborhood of 1,000 flags placed in the College Station Cemetery and close to 200 at the field of honor,” he said. “We will have the flags placed within an hour to two hours. We have had Boy Scouts come help, we have had 4H students, we have had DAR [Daughters of the American Revolution] members — the biggest group that comes — SAR [Sons of the American Revolution] as well as other Masons who come and help.”

This is an opportunity to honor veterans, he said, and he hopes people join them to recognize those who have served.

“As many of these individuals who are veterans, they did their job while I was an infant in World War II," Cohen said. "My dad was a WWII veteran and many of these individuals we mark if they were in that era. And there were some in my era in the Vietnam War.

“So it is the least I can do to honor those men and women who served at that period of time. There are some where we flag both the husband and the wife. One of the cemetery markers we place happens to be in the area I work, the lady was my mother’s best friend in high school and she was a veteran.”

Henry Hill, secretary of the National Sojourners Chapter #378 of the Brazos Valley, has been placing flags with sojourners since its inception. Hill served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 until 1984 as a pilot in space defense operations.

“What was it like? Well in the 1980s we had maybe between 500 and 600 gravesites in the College Station Cemetery on South Texas; and we would get out and we had members of our organization and then a few others who would volunteer and come in such as the Daughters and the Sons of the American Revolution,” he recalled. “We would gather there at the entrance way and people would sign in and they would take out their clipboard and go out and put out a flag at a veterans gravesite. Now we have over 1,000 gravesites and then additional gravesites on the memorial site close to Easterwood Airport; it is growing and obviously it is going to continue to grow.”

As they are placing their flags, Hill said he hopes people reflect and remember those who fought for this country.

“When I go out to the cemetery, there is a bunch of people that I knew that I was well acquainted with and I choke up, it is just one of those things,” he said tearfully. “There are some of them that I knew quite well and whenever I go over to the College Station Cemetery there are a few of my classmates. When we go over to the memorial at Easterwood, there are a whole bunch of my classmates over there and there are a whole bunch of Aggies that I knew, either while I was here as an undergraduate or in the days since I came back.

"It is something that you can’t get rid of and you don’t want to get rid of it, you love them; and you are going to go out and place flags to help them to be remembered and know that my day is coming.”

Volunteers can join the sojourners at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in College Station Cemetery, located at 2530 Texas Avenue South; or at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Aggie Field of Honor, located at 3800 Raymond Stotzer Parkway in College Station. Cohen said volunteers should bring some kind of tool to help place the flag into the ground.

The sojourners meet the first Thursday of every month at the Brazos Valley Masonic Library and Museum.