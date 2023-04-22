Debuting in the Boston Marathon on the 10th anniversary of the horrific bombing that killed three spectators and maimed dozens more made an already unforgettable experience even more memorable for College Station’s Adrienne Neal.

“What I picked up was there was just such a resolve,” Neal said. “‘Boston Strong’ was posted everywhere in the buildings and along the course.”

Tributes to the bombing victims were placed at the two sites on Boylston Street where the bombs went off, so the anniversary was definitely felt by those running, she said.

“I did think about that when it got difficult on the course,” Neal said as she reminded herself that she was safe, healthy and had the ability to run the Boston Marathon.

The 127th Boston Marathon took place Monday with nearly 30,000 athletes from more than 100 countries.

Though she had attended the race as a spectator, Neal said nothing compares to running in it.

“It’s one thing to stand there; it’s another thing to actually be running by,” she said. “Everybody’s enthusiastic; everybody’s happy; they’re all trying to kind of help support us getting to the finish line.”

Neal entered the race prepared — she ran 70 miles a week in training — and studied the topography of the 26.2-mile course that begins in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, and ends in Boston.

As owner of Peak Counseling and Sports Psychology Consulting, Neal said balancing a full-time job and training was a challenge. Nonetheless, she said it was worth it, adding it is valuable to stay in touch with the highs and lows of competitive sports in order to relate to her clients.

“I love to do difficult things, and part of it is being able to push yourself past a level you didn’t think you could before, so I always tell clients, ‘It feels good to try hard,’” she said.

Neal was one of many runners from Bryan-College Station who participated in this year’s marathon. Other first-timers included Addison Gault, co-founder and president of the Texas A&M University Running Club; Andrew Hanna, co-founder and club vice president; and club member Vita Riera Ferrantelli.

“All three of us ran personal records and requalified for the Boston Marathon at the Boston Marathon, so that was cool,” said Hanna, who ran the race in 2:44:00. “It was unlike any other marathon that we’ve ever run.”

Riera Ferrantelli, graduate student in exercise physiology at TAMU, agreed it was a unique first Boston Marathon experience.

As a Type 1 diabetic, Riera Ferrantelli already had one layer of complexity placed on her. A second layer was added when her insulin pump battery died an hour and a half into the race.

At that point, she said she made the choice to keep fighting, knowing she could make it to the finish line as long as she kept her symptoms in check. Upon crossing the finish line with a time of 3 hours, 19:18 seconds, Riera Ferrantelli collapsed.

While most would view this as a negative experience, Riera Ferrantelli says it heightened her respect for all of the race volunteers and support staff who helped rehabilitate her after the race.

“It was an amazing experience, and I will definitely go back next year because it’s just a race that makes you appreciate more,” Riera Ferrantelli said.

She now hopes that her story will inspire others to continue pursuing their passion no matter what obstacles may get in their way.

“If I can run 26.2 miles without a pump and without a functioning pancreas, anyone can do anything,” Riera Ferrantelli said.

This was College Station’s Baili Rhodes’ fourth time running the Boston Marathon, and she said the city and the crowd are “simply incredible.”

“I can’t describe the fans adequately, but there are places that you can’t even hear yourself think the cheers are so loud,” said Rhodes, who is a shareholder with West, Webb, Allbritton & Gentry, P.C. and shares two children and a dog with her husband Casey. “The excitement is palpable throughout the city, which is a different experience than many other races.”

Running is a major component of Rhodes’ life, stating that she runs two to three marathons every year and a total of 28 overall.

Having run her personal best in Boston last year, Rhodes strived to beat her record again this year. Her finishing time of 3:06:25 was just shy of her Boston record of 3:03:00, which leaves her eager to return to the Boston Marathon.