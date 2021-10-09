Local products featured in key Kyle Field food items for Texas A&M’s football season

Both Khan and ShaBazz are new to Kyle Field this season and each agreed they have received positive feedback on food options this season. Khan said he and ShaBazz collaborated to come up with menu items that incorporated local food sources and vendors.

Long-time A&M food partner Slovacek sausage, located in Snook, is offering a red pepper and Gouda cheese sausage, which can be topped with sautéed peppers and onions. New to Kyle Field this season is the ability to refill sodas at fountains throughout the stadium.

Preparing to feed thousands of people takes plenty of planning. Khan said preparation for a game begins about two weeks in advance.

“We bring in the products three days [before],” Khan said. “Wednesday morning we’ll all come in and we have a lot of supporting chefs from other properties that come and help us. We just prep Wednesday, Thursday, then Friday night we’re 100% ready to go. On game days … we’re usually here six hours before a game.”

Food is cooked in a main kitchen inside the west side of Kyle Field, Khan said. Convenience is critical, ShaBazz added.